TRAI April 2025 Data: Jio Leads in Subscriber Growth, Airtel Slows, VIL Shrinks

Reliance Jio added 2.6 million new subscribers in April 2025, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This marks a steady climb from 2.2 million in March and 1.8 million in February. Jio also added 5.5 million active users during the month, pushing its Visitor Location Register (VLR) ratio to 96.6%, up from 96.0% in March. Overall, the telecom sector added 1.9 million subscribers in April, continuing a recovery trend following SIM consolidation after the July 2024 tariff hike, which had led to a loss of 21.9 million users.

Bharti Airtel’s growth slowed, with just 0.2 million new subscribers in April, down from 1.3 million in March. Airtel’s active user base dropped by 4.1 million, although it maintained the highest VLR ratio at 98.9%. Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost 0.6 million subscribers and 1.1 million active users. VIL also saw a sharp fall of 0.8 million in its mobile broadband base. BSNL lost 0.2 million overall subscribers and 1.8 million active users, with the lowest VLR ratio among all operators at 61.4%.

Jio Expands 5G FWA Base, Maintains 81.9% Market Share

Jio continued its dominance in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) segment. It added 0.57 million new FWA subscribers in April, up from 0.33 million in March. The company’s JioAirFiber service, now available in over 5,900 towns and cities, powered this growth. With an 81.9% market share, Jio leads the FWA segment, while Airtel retained an 18.1% share, adding 0.16 million new users.

In the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) services market, Bharti Airtel led with a 53.3% share. Vodafone Idea followed with 23.6%, and Jio held steady at 18.2%, a slight dip from 18.3% in March. TRAI noted that Mobile Broadband and Fiber-to-the-Home subscriber data for Jio and Bharti from December 2024 onward remains unavailable, and April 2025 insights rely on November 2024 data.

