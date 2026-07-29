Trailer & Music Launch of ‘Children of God’ Launched in Shirdi

Sai Baba’s Message of Compassion for the Transgender Community Resonates at the Grand Trailer & Music Launch of ‘Children of God’ in Shirdi

Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: In a spiritually charged and emotionally moving ceremony held in the holy town of Shirdi, the trailer and music of the upcoming Hindi film ‘Children of God’ were unveiled amidst the divine blessings of Sai Baba. Inspired by the values of compassion and acceptance associated with Sai Baba, the event highlighted an important social message. It is often narrated in stories and spiritual discourses that Sai Baba believed the transgender community was specially blessed by God and encouraged society to treat them with dignity, kindness and a spirit of welfare. Carrying forward this message of humanity and inclusion, the makers launched ‘Children of God’, a film based on a true story that advocates acceptance beyond gender identity

The grand launch was attended by filmmaker and actor Aushim Khetarpal, director Ashish Saxena, Aarti Khetarpal, Raadhika Khetarpal, and Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan, Shri Goraksha Gadilkar, and Sanjana John, International strategist of Sai Baba Peace Awards along with the entire cast and crew of the film.

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when the sacred torch, which had travelled across different parts of the world before reaching Shirdi, was ceremonially lit by Aushim Khetarpal in the presence of the media and dignitaries. The gathering was also given the rare opportunity to touch the historic torch, making the ceremony a memorable spiritual experience.

Adding to the devotional atmosphere, Aarti Khetarpal mesmerized the audience with a soulful live performance of a spiritual bhajan during the music launch, while Raadhika Khetarpal captivated everyone with an elegant Odissi dance performance that received thunderous applause from the media, guests and dignitaries. Following these cultural presentations, the official trailer and songs of ‘Children of God’ were unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Goraksha Gadilkar, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan, appreciated the initiative behind the film and said,

“The social welfare teachings of Sai Baba are more relevant today than ever before. Society needs to embrace the values of compassion, equality and acceptance that Baba always preached. I believe Aushim Khetarpal’s ‘Children of God’ will create awareness about these important values. Earlier too, through his Sai Baba-based films and television serials, he has helped people understand Baba’s life and teachings. I am confident this film will also inspire society to look at the transgender community with greater sensitivity and respect.”

Speaking about the film, Aushim Khetarpal said, “Children of God is not just a film; it is an emotional journey of acceptance, dignity and humanity. Through this true story, we hope to encourage society to look beyond labels and embrace every individual with love and respect. Launching the film in Shirdi, the land of Sai Baba’s universal message of compassion, makes this moment even more meaningful for all of us.”

Children of God is inspired by a true story. It follows the life of Amit, a young individual who grows up facing rejection, ridicule and isolation because of his identity. Forced to leave home, he finds acceptance within the transgender community and gradually embraces his true self as Amita. When life pushes him to the edge once again, a compassionate mentor named Aushim helps him rediscover hope and teaches him that identity is not assigned by society but claimed with courage. The film is a powerful story of trauma, transformation and triumph, celebrating the universal right of every human being to live with dignity and acceptance.

The film stars Aushim Khetarpal, Akash Verma, Raadhika Khetarpal, Sarthak Kapoor, Prince Rajeev, N.K. Singh, Bhavya Singh, Raj Chaudhary, Ranesha Agarwal, Abhishek Sinha, Shobhna Khatri and Annu Sharma.

‘Children of God’ is all set to release in cinemas worldwide on 11th September, carrying a heartfelt message of humanity, equality and unconditional acceptance.

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