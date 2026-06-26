Training Basket Reports Fifth Consecutive Year of Student Growth — Fully Bootstrapped IT Training Leader Continues Profitable Scale

Nayan Verma, Founder & Co- Founder – Training Basket

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26: The Noida-based hybrid IT training institution crosses 2 lakh students and alumni milestone with no external funding, sustained placement outcomes, and an expanding national footprint — marking five uninterrupted years of enrollment and revenue growth.

Training Basket, one of India’s most consistently growing IT training and certification institutions, has announced its fifth consecutive year of student enrolment growth — a milestone that places it among the rare class of Indian EdTech operators that has scaled profitably, sustainably, and entirely without external venture capital or institutional funding.

The announcement comes at a moment of acute significance for the Indian education technology sector, which has spent the past two years recalibrating after a period of aggressive, capital-fuelled expansion that left a trail of undelivered promises, mass layoffs, and student grievances across the country. Against that backdrop, Training Basket’s five-year growth record represents not just a business achievement but a proof of concept: that placement-first, instructor-led, outcomes-driven IT education is a structurally sound and commercially viable model.

The institution, founded by Nayan Verma and Rishabh Raj, has built its student base to over 2 lakh learners and alumni — a number that has grown organically through referral networks, verified placement outcomes, and a curriculum architecture that has consistently evolved in line with industry hiring requirements.

Five Years. Zero External Capital. Uninterrupted Growth.

Training Basket’s five-year trajectory stands in deliberate contrast to the growth-at-all-costs model that defined the Indian EdTech investment cycle between 2019 and 2022.

The institution did not raise a seed round. It did not announce a Series A. It did not appoint a Chief Growth Officer or run performance marketing campaigns designed to inflate enrolment numbers ahead of the next funding conversation.

It ran batches. It placed students. It updated its curriculum. It hired instructors with verifiable domain expertise. And it measured every academic year against a single operational KPI: the percentage of graduates who secured relevant employment within ninety days of programme completion.

“We never needed to choose between growth and sustainability because we never separated them,” says Nayan Verma, CEO and Founder of Training Basket. “Every student who gets placed funds the next batch. Every placed graduate who refers to a colleague or a junior compounds our growth without a rupee of marketing spend. We built a business, not a burn rate.”

The model has produced verified placements at some of India’s most recognised technology employers — TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Nokia Solutions Network, Hyland Software Solutions, Velocis Systems, C-Zentrix, and Eastern Software Systems, among them. Each placement is a documented outcome, not a statistical claim on a pitch deck.

A Curriculum That Grew With the Industry

Central to Training Basket’s growth consistency is a curriculum strategy that most scaled EdTech platforms sacrificed in the pursuit of breadth: genuine, regular, market-responsive updates driven by instructor insight rather than product management timelines.

The institution’s six training verticals — Data Science and AI, Web Development, Cloud and DevOps, Networking, Cybersecurity, and Digital Marketing — have each undergone material curriculum evolution over the five-year period, with the most significant recent updates incorporating AI-integrated tooling across the Data Science, Digital Marketing, and Cloud tracks.

The eight-month Full-Stack Data Science programme, which remains Training Basket’s flagship offering, now includes applied machine learning deployment, AI-augmented analytics workflows, and Power BI and Tableau integration designed to match the exact technical requirements that enterprise and GCC hiring teams are currently evaluating.

“The industry does not wait for academic calendars,” says Rishabh Raj, COO and Co-Founder of Training Basket. “Our curriculum does not either. When the market moved to cloud-native data infrastructure and AI-integrated workflows, we moved with it — because our instructors are practitioners, not theorists. They see the shift before it shows up in a job description.”

National Reach Through Hybrid Infrastructure

Training Basket’s fifth growth year has also been marked by the continued expansion of its hybrid delivery model — a dual online-offline infrastructure that has extended the institution’s placement reach well beyond its Noida and Delhi NCR operational base.

The online delivery platform, built on a proprietary Learning Management System with lifetime content access, has enabled students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India to access the same curriculum standards, instructor quality, and placement support that defined the institution’s early offline reputation in the NCR market.

Both delivery formats are supported by Training Basket’s dedicated placement cell, which manages resume preparation, mock interview cycles, employer relationship management, and direct hiring connects through its affiliated job portal, jobbasket.in. The placement cell’s operations have scaled in parallel with enrollment — a deliberate structural decision that prevents the quality dilution that typically accompanies rapid growth in education businesses.

The Bootstrapped EdTech Model as a Sector Benchmark

Industry observers tracking the Indian EdTech recovery have noted Training Basket’s trajectory as a reference point for what sustainable education businesses look like when freed from the distortions of growth capital pressure.

With a 20-plus member expert faculty, authorised training partnerships with Microsoft, Meta, Cisco, Adobe, RedHat, and Ingram Micro, and a student referral engine that has compounded organically over five years, the institution has demonstrated that the fundamentals of education — instructor quality, curriculum rigour, and placement outcomes — are not just pedagogical principles. They are business advantages.

“Five years of consecutive growth without a single funding announcement is a statement about the model,” says Verma. “The model works because the outcomes work. That is the only sustainable logic in education.”

Enrolments for the Summer Training Internship 2026 are currently open across all programme tracks at trainingbasket.in.

About Training Basket

Training Basket is a Noida-based hybrid IT training and certification institution serving students and working professionals across India. Founded by Nayan Verma and Rishabh Raj, the institute operates across six training verticals — Data Science and AI, Web Development, Cloud and DevOps, Networking, Cybersecurity, and Digital Marketing — with instructor-led, LMS-supported programmes and a dedicated placement cell. Training Basket has trained over 2 lakh students and alumni and supports learners through its affiliated employment platform, jobbasket.in.

