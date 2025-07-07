Travel Food Services IPO: Surge In Demand Sparks Frenzy — Will You Miss Out?

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Mumbai-based Travel Food Services, a key player in the airport quick service restaurant (QSR) and lounge sector, opens for subscription today, July 7, 2025. With a price band of Rs 1,045 to Rs 1,100 per share, the company aims to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an offer for sale.

Ahead of the public subscription, Travel Food Services has already secured ₹600 crore from prominent anchor investors such as ICICI Prudential, Axis Mutual Fund, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority at the upper price band of Rs 1,100. The IPO comprises 18.2 million equity shares, with no fresh issue component.

Subscription Details and Market Buzz

Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 13 shares, priced between Rs 13,585 and Rs 14,300, with retail investors allowed to apply for up to 13 lots. The grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹30, indicating strong investor interest, with shares unofficially trading at Rs 1,130 — roughly 2.7% above the IPO’s upper band. This suggests confident market sentiment ahead of the listing.

The IPO subscription closes on July 9, 2025, with allotment expected on July 10. Shares will debut on BSE and NSE on July 14, 2025, making it a crucial date for investors watching this space.

Why Analysts Are Bullish on Travel Food Services

SBI Securities highlights the company’s strategic position as a proxy for Indian aviation growth, citing its dominant presence in major airports and new airport concessions in Greater Noida and Navi Mumbai. The mix of strong international and in-house brands, along with superior margins and a solid balance sheet, makes it an attractive investment.

At the upper price band, the IPO values the stock at 39.9 times FY25 earnings per share, a discount compared to other listed QSR companies. Analysts recommend subscribing at the cut-off price, confident in its growth trajectory and market leadership.

About Travel Food Services

Travel Food Services commands a 26% share in India’s airport travel QSR sector and 45% in the airport lounge market. Operating 442 QSR outlets and 37 lounges across India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, TFS runs popular brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, Bikanervala, and several proprietary concepts. This diversified portfolio positions it strongly for long-term growth as airport travel rebounds.

Also Read: PC Jeweller Continues Upward Trend, Share Price Surges Up to 14% on Monday