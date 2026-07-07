Trent Shares Crash 11%: Is This Sharp Fall A Buying Opportunity Or A Warning Sign For Investors?

Trent’s Share Price Today: Shares of Tata Group retail behemoth Trent faced heavy selling pressure on Tuesday after the company’s business update for the June quarter fell short of the Street’s high expectations. Business growth was healthy but Trent failed to impress the market. On Tuesday, investors took profits quickly, driving the stock sharply lower. It was the biggest loser on the Sensex, down 385.80 points, or 11.54 per cent, to Rs 2,958 at around 11.37 am.

The stock opened at Rs 3,080, fell to an intraday low of Rs 2,963 and wiped out nearly Rs 17,773 crore in market capitalisation in one go. Trent now has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

Revenues Were Up, So Why Were The Shares Down?

Trent’s quarterly update appeared strong overall. Standalone revenue for the June quarter stood at Rs 5,666 crore (excluding GST), up 19 per cent from Rs 4,781 crore last year. Merchandise sales revenue also increased by 19 per cent.

So, what’s behind the stock’s big drop?

The answer lies in market expectations. Investors had been expecting even faster growth from Trent after the stock’s strong rally in the past few weeks. Revenue growth was instead just slightly below what many analysts had forecast. The company continued to grow but still did not meet the high expectations of the market and many investors sold the stock and took profits. The market was expecting revenue growth of 22-23%, especially after the stock had rallied hard over the past month.

And that differential of expectation against actual performance was good enough for profit booking.

Rapid Expansion of Stores Continues

Trent’s retail network continued to grow during the quarter, with the total number of stores increasing to 1,312 as at 30 June 2026.

The portfolio now contains:

301 Westside store

982 Zudio stores, of which seven are in the UAE

29 stores across other lifestyle formats

The company added a net of 20 stores during the quarter, including one Westside outlet and 19 Zudio stores, further strengthening its focus on value fashion.

Why Are The Brokers Worried?

Trent revenue rose 19%, below the 23% Citi expected. The brokerage noted another red flag: average revenue per square foot fell 12.2% YoY, suggesting existing stores are making fewer sales despite rapid expansion.

Citi said intense competition, cannibalisation among stores and the company’s deeper expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities could continue to pressure store productivity. It has a Sell rating with a target price of Rs 2,733.

Macquarie also said sales growth was softer than expected and that it thinks same-store sales momentum eased compared to the prior quarter. But it expects consumer demand to improve and Trent’s value positioning to support growth over time.

Morgan Stanley, however, remains bullish on the stock. Revenue growth was slightly below estimates but the broking expects operating margins to improve and believes the recent correction could be a short-term reaction to the stock’s strong rally ahead of the results. It carries an overweight rating and a target price of Rs 3,151.

The Bigger Problem: Growth Vs Productivity

Analysts are watching one trend closely: store additions are driving overall revenue growth, while revenue generated per store continues to soften.

As Trent aggressively expands into smaller cities, newer stores generally take time to mature. At the same time, opening stores closer to existing locations can reduce sales at older outlets, a phenomenon known as cannibalisation.

For investors, the key question is whether the current phase is a short period of rapid growth or a sign of weakening growth efficiency.

Latest Corporate Update

The stock also remained in news after Chairman Noel Tata announced at the company’s recent AGM that it will be his last meeting as chairman.

In a speech to shareholders he said, “As you might be aware, this will be my last Annual General Meeting as Chairman.”

“I would like to sincerely thank all our shareholders, colleagues and partners for their confidence, trust and support over the years,” he added.

Under his leadership, Trent added 79 new cities and 289 stores and increased the network to more than 1,286 outlets in 321 cities and served over 120 million customers in FY26.

Should Investors Buy The Dip?

Opinions among brokers are still mixed.

Most global brokerages expect growth to recover over the coming quarters as Trent’s (especially Zudio) strong brands continue to hold long-term potential. But Citi is cautious, calling slowing store productivity and rising competition structural issues, not cyclical ones.

The steep correction is a big lesson for investors: when a stock is overvalued, it’s not enough for a company to meet expectations; it needs to beat them. Whether the decline will be a buying opportunity will largely depend on whether Trent can improve same-store sales while continuing its aggressive expansion strategy.

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