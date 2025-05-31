President Trump on Friday told steelworkers in Pennsylvania that he will double tariffs on foreign steel imports to 50%.

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a significant escalation in trade protectionism, telling steelworkers in Pennsylvania that he will double tariffs on foreign steel imports to 50%, a move he says is intended to protect the domestic steel industry, The Associated Press reported.

Trump Doubles Down on Tariffs

Speaking at U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works–Irvin Plant near Pittsburgh, Trump also revealed via a post on Truth Social that aluminium tariffs will likewise be raised to 50%, with both hikes scheduled to take effect Wednesday.

“Doubling the levies on imported steel will even further secure the steel industry in the U.S.,” Trump said.

While Trump frames the move as safeguarding American jobs, industry analysts, the report said, have warned the hike may drive up prices for key materials used in housing, automotive production, and other sectors.

U.S. steel prices are already significantly higher than global competitors, with domestic steel at $984 per metric ton in March 2025, compared to $690 in Europe and $392 in China, according to the AP, which cited estimates from the U.S. Commerce Department.

A Shift in Stance on U.S. Steel Ownership

Trump also discussed the proposed investment deal with Japan’s Nippon Steel, which has made a bid to acquire Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel. While initially vowing to block foreign ownership, Trump recently reversed course, touting a revised agreement that he says maintains American control.

“We’re here today to celebrate a blockbuster agreement that will ensure this storied American company stays an American company,” Trump said, according to AP. “You’re going to stay an American company, you know that, right?”

Though Trump emphasised that final approval is pending—“I“ have to approve the final deal with Nippon, and we haven’t seen that final deal” yet”—he welcomed what he called a “very big commitment” from the Japanese steelmaker, as reported by AP.

The tentative deal reportedly includes $14 billion in new investments, on top of Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion acquisition offer. It also includes plans to build a new electric arc furnace in the U.S. and promises not to cut jobs or shutter plants, the report said.

Steelworkers Union Expresses Skepticism Over Foreign Merger

The response from the United Steelworkers union has been mixed. Union president David McCall expressed concern over the foreign merger, reportedly saying the priority remains “the impact that this merger of U.S. Steel into a foreign competitor will have on national security, our members and the communities where we live and work.”

Some workers on the ground see potential benefits. Clifford Hammonds, a line feeder at the Mon Valley plant, welcomed the investment.

“It’s putting money back into the plant to help rebuild it, because this plant is old, it’s falling apart,” Hammonds said, per AP. “We need some type of investment to fix the machines that we’ve got working.”

Local union leader Jason Zugai, who joined Trump onstage, praised the deal, calling it “life-changing.” He added, “I knew you wouldn’t let us down.”