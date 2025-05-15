Trump Claims India Offers ‘No Tariff’ Deal, Urges Apple To Shift from India

US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that India offered a near-zero tariff trade deal on a reciprocal basis. Speaking at a news conference in Doha, Trump said, “They have offered us a deal where we’re basically they’re willing to literally charge us no tariff.” He also revealed a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook, where he discouraged Apple’s expanding production in India. “I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good… but now I hear you are building all over India. I don’t want you building in India,” Trump said. “India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world.”

Trump Presses Apple on Manufacturing Location

Donald Trump said he urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to ramp up domestic production instead of expanding operations in India. Trump noted, “You can build in India, if you want to take care of India,” but highlighted the challenges US companies face due to Indian tariffs. Apple has been reportedly shifting its iPhone production for the US market to India as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to the US on May 16 for advanced trade discussions that have continued at the official level. This visit follows US Vice President JD Vance’s April trip to New Delhi, where leaders explored ways to finalize a bilateral trade deal. The timing aligns with the intensifying rhetoric on trade from both sides.

Ceasefire Claims Stir More Confusion

Trump also announced that his administration played a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “I’m very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful… If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,” Trump said.

However, India dismissed trade being part of those talks. The Ministry of External Affairs stated, “There were conversations between Indian and U.S. leaders on the evolving military situation… The issue of trade did not come up in any of these discussions.”

