Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Trump Claims India Offers ‘No Tariff’ Deal, Urges Apple To Shift from India

Trump Claims India Offers ‘No Tariff’ Deal, Urges Apple To Shift from India

Trump also announced that his administration played a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Trump Claims India Offers ‘No Tariff’ Deal, Urges Apple To Shift from India

Trump Claims India Offers 'No Tariff' Deal, Urges Apple to Shift from India


US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that India offered a near-zero tariff trade deal on a reciprocal basis. Speaking at a news conference in Doha, Trump said, “They have offered us a deal where we’re basically they’re willing to literally charge us no tariff.” He also revealed a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook, where he discouraged Apple’s expanding production in India. “I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good… but now I hear you are building all over India. I don’t want you building in India,” Trump said. “India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world.”

Trump Presses Apple on Manufacturing Location

Donald Trump said he urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to ramp up domestic production instead of expanding operations in India. Trump noted, “You can build in India, if you want to take care of India,” but highlighted the challenges US companies face due to Indian tariffs. Apple has been reportedly shifting its iPhone production for the US market to India as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to the US on May 16 for advanced trade discussions that have continued at the official level. This visit follows US Vice President JD Vance’s April trip to New Delhi, where leaders explored ways to finalize a bilateral trade deal. The timing aligns with the intensifying rhetoric on trade from both sides.

Ceasefire Claims Stir More Confusion

Trump also announced that his administration played a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “I’m very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful… If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,” Trump said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, India dismissed trade being part of those talks. The Ministry of External Affairs stated, “There were conversations between Indian and U.S. leaders on the evolving military situation… The issue of trade did not come up in any of these discussions.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Indians Wants 6G Now: The Nation Joins Global 6G Patent League

Filed under

India Trump

newsx

Virat Kohli’s Test Successor: 5 Players, Including Shreyas Iyer And Karun Nair, Who Can Replace...
US President Trump unveil

US Explores New Fighter Jets: F-55 And F-22 Super, President Trump Announces
Jr NTR to star in a Dadas

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS...
Prominent Baloch-American

‘Terrorist State’: Baloch Writer Slams Pakistan; Calls for Baloch Embassy in India
newsx

Record Prize Money For SA vs AUS WTC Final: Runner-Up Gets ₹17 Crores, Know How...
Urvashi Rautela at the Ca

Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Virat Kohli’s Test Successor: 5 Players, Including Shreyas Iyer And Karun Nair, Who Can Replace Him At No. 4

Virat Kohli’s Test Successor: 5 Players, Including Shreyas Iyer And Karun Nair, Who Can Replace...

US Explores New Fighter Jets: F-55 And F-22 Super, President Trump Announces

US Explores New Fighter Jets: F-55 And F-22 Super, President Trump Announces

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS Rajamouli?

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS...

‘Terrorist State’: Baloch Writer Slams Pakistan; Calls for Baloch Embassy in India

‘Terrorist State’: Baloch Writer Slams Pakistan; Calls for Baloch Embassy in India

Record Prize Money For SA vs AUS WTC Final: Runner-Up Gets ₹17 Crores, Know How Much For The Winner?

Record Prize Money For SA vs AUS WTC Final: Runner-Up Gets ₹17 Crores, Know How...

Entertainment

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS Rajamouli?

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS

Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For 25 Minutes? Viral Video Has The Answer

Cannes: Was Urvashi Rautela Stuck Inside A Revolving Door At The Iconic Carlton Hotel For

Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute

Who Is Arun Subramanian, The Indian-Origin Judge Who Has Officially Taken Charge Of Diddy’s High-Profile Case?

Who Is Arun Subramanian, The Indian-Origin Judge Who Has Officially Taken Charge Of Diddy’s High-Profile

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To Stay Quite

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom