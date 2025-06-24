Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Home > Business > Trump Criticizes Fed’s Jerome Powell For Refusing Rate Cuts Says, “We Should Be At Least Two To Three Points Lower.”

Trump Criticizes Fed’s Jerome Powell For Refusing Rate Cuts Says, “We Should Be At Least Two To Three Points Lower.”

Donald Trump criticizes Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates despite a strong economy, urging Congress to act, warning of costly consequences, and calling for measures to boost the U.S. economy.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 11:15:45 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Former President Donald Trump didn’t hold back his frustration with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ahead of his congressional hearing. Trump pointed out that while Europe has cut interest rates ten times, the U.S. hasn’t made a single cut—even though the economy is strong and inflation is low. He believes lowering rates by a couple of points could save Americans over $800 billion a year and give the economy a big boost. Trump urged Congress to really put pressure on Powell, calling him stubborn and warning that his tough stance will cost the country for years. He ended with a call for action to “Make America Great Again.”


(This Is A Developing Story…)

Tags: federal reserve interest ratesjerome powellus economy inflation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?