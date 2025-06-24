Trump Criticizes Fed’s Jerome Powell For Refusing Rate Cuts Says, “We Should Be At Least Two To Three Points Lower.”

Former President Donald Trump didn’t hold back his frustration with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ahead of his congressional hearing. Trump pointed out that while Europe has cut interest rates ten times, the U.S. hasn’t made a single cut—even though the economy is strong and inflation is low. He believes lowering rates by a couple of points could save Americans over $800 billion a year and give the economy a big boost. Trump urged Congress to really put pressure on Powell, calling him stubborn and warning that his tough stance will cost the country for years. He ended with a call for action to “Make America Great Again.”





(This Is A Developing Story…)