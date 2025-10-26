LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 13:43:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

By Jarrett Renshaw and Ernest Scheyder WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reversed a Biden-era air pollution rule that had imposed stricter limits on emissions from copper smelters. The copper rule, finalized in May 2024, had required smelters to curb pollutants including lead, arsenic, mercury, benzene and dioxins under updated federal air standards. Trump's proclamation grants a two-year exemption from compliance for affected stationary sources, which the White House said would help promote American mineral security by reducing regulatory burdens on domestic copper producers. "Imposing these requirements on such a limited and already strained domestic industry risks accelerating further closures, weakening the Nation’s industrial base, undermining mineral independence, and increasing reliance on foreign-controlled processing capacity," the White House said in announcing the changes. The proclamation specifically referenced the only two copper smelters in the United States, one operated by Freeport-McMoRan and the other by Rio Tinto. It stated the order would apply to Freeport’s smelter, but it was not immediately clear how it would affect Rio Tinto’s facility. The two companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump signed an executive order earlier this year that identified copper as a critical material for defense, infrastructure and emerging technologies, including clean energy and electric vehicles. It led to a Section 232 investigation to determine whether copper imports threaten U.S. national security, particularly due to dependence on a small number of foreign suppliers. Following the review, the administration imposed a 50% tariff on certain imported copper and mandated that an increasing percentage of high-quality scrap copper produced in the U.S. be sold domestically. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Costas Pitas, Sam Holmes and Tom Hogue)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 1:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

EPFO 3.0 Update: How to Withdraw Your PF Directly from ATM Using UAN

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Lenskart Solutions IPO Launch: India’s Eyewear Giant Goes Public on October 31, Backed by Top Investors, Sparking Market Frenzy and Fundraising Excitement

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

LATEST NEWS

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Donald Trump Breaks the Internet: Dances with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at ASEAN 2025 Summit

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

From Messi to Mbappé: FIFA 2025’s Most Talked-About Players

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

At least 5 workers injured in oil pipeline fire in Iraq's Zubair oilfield

Abhishek Nayar Takes Charge As Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Pop Star Katy Perry And Ex-PM Of Canada Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official In Paris! Official Stamp On Relationship

Sobhita Dhulipala: Net Worth, Luxury Homes, Car Collection & Life with Naga Chaitanya

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters
Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters
Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters
Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

QUICK LINKS