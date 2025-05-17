Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices

Trump criticised Walmart for attributing its upcoming price hikes to tariffs imposed on imported goods, urging the retail giant to absorb costs.

President Donald Trump on Saturday criticised Walmart for attributing its upcoming price hikes to tariffs imposed on imported goods, urging the retail giant to absorb the costs rather than pass them on to consumers. “Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.

“Between Walmart and China, they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING.”

Trump’s remarks came in response to Walmart’s announcement earlier this week that it would begin raising prices later this month due to the ongoing tariff burden, a result of trade tensions primarily between the U.S. and China.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on Thursday that while the company could absorb some of the tariff impact, it could not take on the full costs due to “narrow retail margins,” Reuters reported. He, however, stressed that Walmart would ensure tariff-related expenses on general merchandise — largely sourced from China — would not affect food prices.

Across the U.S. retail sector, tariffs are increasingly straining corporate earnings and prompting cautious outlooks, reports suggest. Many companies have revised or withdrawn their full-year projections amid uncertainty in trade policy and a decline in consumer spending.

As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart is seen as a key indicator of American consumer health, the report said, adding that each week, roughly 255 million customers shop at Walmart locations or place orders online worldwide.