Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices

Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices

Trump criticised Walmart for attributing its upcoming price hikes to tariffs imposed on imported goods, urging the retail giant to absorb costs.

Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices

Trump criticised Walmart for attributing its upcoming price hikes to tariffs imposed on imported goods, urging the retail giant to absorb costs.


President Donald Trump on Saturday criticised Walmart for attributing its upcoming price hikes to tariffs imposed on imported goods, urging the retail giant to absorb the costs rather than pass them on to consumers. “Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.

“Between Walmart and China, they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING.”

Trump’s remarks came in response to Walmart’s announcement earlier this week that it would begin raising prices later this month due to the ongoing tariff burden, a result of trade tensions primarily between the U.S. and China.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on Thursday that while the company could absorb some of the tariff impact, it could not take on the full costs due to “narrow retail margins,” Reuters reported. He, however, stressed that Walmart would ensure tariff-related expenses on general merchandise — largely sourced from China — would not affect food prices.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Across the U.S. retail sector, tariffs are increasingly straining corporate earnings and prompting cautious outlooks, reports suggest. Many companies have revised or withdrawn their full-year projections amid uncertainty in trade policy and a decline in consumer spending.

As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart is seen as a key indicator of American consumer health, the report said, adding that each week, roughly 255 million customers shop at Walmart locations or place orders online worldwide.

Filed under

donald trump WALMART Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

newsx

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army
Trump criticised Walmart

Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices
Trump announced plans to

Trump Says He Will Call Putin on Monday to Discuss War in Ukraine, Hopes for...
newsx

RCB vs KKR: Emotional Tribute To Virat Kohli Goes Viral, Fans Show Massive Love
newsx

Harith Noah Back In Action: South African Safari Rally Awaits At W2RC
newsx

Virat Kohli is a ‘Zabardast Player’, But There Will Be More Kohlis: Asaduddin Owaisi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army

Trump Says He Will Call Putin on Monday to Discuss War in Ukraine, Hopes for ‘Productive Day’

Trump Says He Will Call Putin on Monday to Discuss War in Ukraine, Hopes for...

RCB vs KKR: Emotional Tribute To Virat Kohli Goes Viral, Fans Show Massive Love

RCB vs KKR: Emotional Tribute To Virat Kohli Goes Viral, Fans Show Massive Love

Harith Noah Back In Action: South African Safari Rally Awaits At W2RC

Harith Noah Back In Action: South African Safari Rally Awaits At W2RC

Virat Kohli is a ‘Zabardast Player’, But There Will Be More Kohlis: Asaduddin Owaisi

Virat Kohli is a ‘Zabardast Player’, But There Will Be More Kohlis: Asaduddin Owaisi

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom