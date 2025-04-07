Trump Urges To Have Patience As Global Markets Tumble Over Tariffs

Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
In the wake of Trump’s tariff decisions, markets remain in turmoil, with investors closely watching how the trade war will unfold.

Global stock markets have taken a sharp dive due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions. The fallout was felt not only in the US but across the globe, with stock indices in Asia and Europe also plunging. As markets were on the brink of a crash, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to urge Americans and investors to stay strong and patient.

Trump’s Call for Strength and Patience

Minutes before the US stock markets opened, Trump made a defiant post, urging people not to panic. He said, “The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!” Trump emphasized that countries worldwide were engaging with the US, with tough but fair trade parameters being set.

In another post, Trump focused on his trade negotiations with Japan. He mentioned, “Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other ‘things.’ It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!”

Stock Markets React to Tariff Decisions

Trump’s decision to impose reciprocal tariffs has caused global financial markets to plummet. US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones each dropped 4-5% shortly after the opening bell. The sudden sell-off in US markets reflected growing fears over the potential economic impact of Trump’s tariff policies, including inflation and slow economic growth.

In his earlier posts, Trump reassured his followers that the tariffs would benefit the US in the long term. “The United States is bringing in billions of dollars a week from ‘the abusing countries on tariffs that are already in place,’” he stated. Trump continued, highlighting that oil prices, interest rates, and food prices were down, claiming that the US was benefiting from the tariffs despite global retaliation.

Global Markets React to Trump’s Moves

Following Trump’s tariff announcements, Asian markets witnessed a major sell-off, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunging by 5.79%. European markets were not spared either, as they also experienced sharp declines, reflecting growing concerns about the impact of the tariffs on global trade and economic growth.

Trump also took aim at China’s tariff increase, writing, “China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!).” He urged that these actions would bring about change, pushing his vision of making America great again.

(With Inputs From ANI)

