Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Trump’s 25% Tariff on Auto Imports May Push Orders Toward India, FIEO Claims

Trump’s 25% Tariff on Auto Imports May Push Orders Toward India, FIEO Claims

This tariff covers fully assembled cars and key automobile parts, including engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components.

US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff move to impose 25 per cent tariffs on auto and auto component imports could potentially reshape the international automotive supply chain. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) sees this as a potential opportunity for India.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Ajai Sahai, Director General and CEO of FIEO, said car exports to the US are insignificant, so it won’t have much impact on Indian automakers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Let’s look at the numbers. In car exports, the United States is barely a blip on India’s radar. Out of India’s USD 6.8 billion car export in 2024, the US accounts for less than USD 10 million – that’s less than 0.13 per cent of our car exports,” said Sahai.

However, the auto components sector tells a different story. Approximately 30 per cent of India’s auto component exports go to the United States. With the new 25 per cent tariff affecting all countries, even those who were previously enjoying zero-duty access, India finds itself in an advantageous position.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We are quite competitive in the auto components sector, which is also labor-intensive. This tariff might actually divert business towards India,” added Sahai.

Every affected country is reacting based on its own interests. Take Canada and Mexico, for instance. More than half of their total production goes to the US, so this duty will significantly impact them. They’re likely considering reciprocal tariffs.

“But for India, we have nothing to worry about in the automobile sector. In fact, for auto parts and components, I personally believe India will emerge as a gainer,” Sahai said.

President Trump has signed a proclamation implementing a 25 per cent tariff on auto imports, effective April 2nd.

This tariff covers fully assembled cars and key automobile parts, including engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components. The President has described these tariffs as “permanent” and has shown no interest in negotiating any exceptions.

Ajay Sahai said that as the global trade dynamics continue to shift, India’s auto components sector is poised to benefit from these unexpected market changes potentially

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Dive Unexpectedly, Opening Session, Volatile Market Session Ahead

Filed under

Donald Trump tariffs Trump tariffs

newsx

Viral Video: Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Iconic Ava Bridge Collapses
Myanmar Hit by Massive 7.

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country
newsx

Centre Alerts States As India Braces For Intense Heatwave In Summer 2025
newsx

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action
Trump’s 25% Tariff on A

Trump’s 25% Tariff on Auto Imports May Push Orders Toward India, FIEO Claims
newsx

Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral Video: Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Iconic Ava Bridge Collapses

Viral Video: Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Iconic Ava Bridge Collapses

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country

Centre Alerts States As India Braces For Intense Heatwave In Summer 2025

Centre Alerts States As India Braces For Intense Heatwave In Summer 2025

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls For CAPF Deployment

Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls...

Entertainment

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips