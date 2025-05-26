Home
Trump’s Claim vs Trade Reality: GTRI Slams Trump’s Trade Deficit Claims, Cites Hidden U.S. Surplus With India

GTRI detailed several revenue sources the U.S. taps into via India. Indian students spend over USD 25 billion yearly in the U.S. on education and living expenses.

Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has called U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated claims about the trade deficit with India “misleading and incomplete”. In a recent report, GTRI highlighted that although the United States recorded a trade deficit of about USD 44.4 billion with India in 2024-25, the broader economic relationship tells a different story. Trump stated on February 13, 2025, that the U.S. had a USD 100 billion deficit with India, though the actual figure remains under USD 45 billion. GTRI argued that these numbers ignore America’s substantial hidden surplus derived from sectors beyond goods trade.

India’s Role In U.S. Economic Gains

According to GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava, “This trade deficit narrative is misleading and incomplete,” adding that the U.S. “quietly” earns USD 80–85 billion annually from India through education, digital services, financial operations, royalties, and defence sales. Srivastava stated, “These massive earnings don’t show up in the narrow goods trade statistics. When you factor them in, the US isn’t running a deficit with India at all — it’s sitting on a USD 35–40 billion surplus.” He emphasized, “Far from being a victim in the relationship, the US is a top beneficiary.”

Breakdown Of U.S. Revenue from India

GTRI detailed several revenue sources the U.S. taps into via India. Indian students spend over USD 25 billion yearly in the U.S. on education and living expenses. U.S. tech companies like Google and Amazon earn USD 15–20 billion from India’s digital market. American banks and consulting giants rake in another USD 10–15 billion annually from services. Global Capability Centres operated by firms like IBM and Cisco generate USD 15–20 billion. U.S. pharmaceutical and auto firms, as well as entertainment and defence sectors, earn billions more, contributing to what GTRI terms the U.S.’s “hidden surplus.”

India Urged To Negotiate From Strength

GTRI urged the Indian government to resist U.S. pressure for one-sided trade concessions. “India can and should negotiate the free trade agreement from a position of strength — rejecting hollow deficit arguments and demanding fair, balanced, and reciprocal terms,” it stated. GTRI recommended that if the U.S. focuses only on tariffs, India should limit discussions strictly to tariff reductions, excluding areas like government procurement and digital trade. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently led talks in the U.S., as both nations plan to finalize the first phase of the Bilateral Trade Agreement by July.

(With Inputs From ANI)

