Trump’s Pressure: Could Apple’s Manufacturing Shift Harm The Bottom Line?

A report by Global Trade Research Initiative founder Ajay Srivastava has sparked a fresh debate on Apple’s potential shift of its manufacturing unit from India to the U.S. According to Srivastava, such a move would likely result in more losses for Apple than for India. India might lose some low-paying assembly jobs, but Srivastava argues that India currently earns just USD 30 per iPhone, most of which is recouped by Apple through subsidies under the Production Linked Subsidy (PLI) scheme.

India’s Small Share, But Significant Impact

While India contributes only USD 30 per device, Srivastava notes that much of the value in an iPhone comes from countries other than India and China. For example, U.S. component makers like Qualcomm and Broadcom take USD 80, while Taiwan earns USD 150 for chip manufacturing. Other countries, including South Korea, Japan, and Germany, also contribute to the device’s overall value. India and China, on the other hand, receive just USD 30 per device—less than 3% of the retail price. Despite the low-value contribution, these countries benefit from high employment, with 60,000 workers in India and 3 lakh workers in China involved in the assembly process.

The U.S. Move: Jobs vs. Costs

Srivastava believes that if Apple shifts its manufacturing to the U.S., the impact on its profits will be far more severe. Apple pays assembly workers in India an average of USD 290 per month, compared to the U.S. minimum wage laws, which would raise the cost to USD 2,900—a 13-fold increase. Consequently, the cost of assembling each device would rise from USD 30 to USD 390. This would slash Apple’s profit per device from USD 450 to just USD 60, unless the company raises prices, potentially hurting American consumers.

Trump’s Push: A Strategic Move or Pressure Tactic?

Experts also questions why Trump is urging Apple to move manufacturing from India, which contributes only 15% of the iPhones, while China still handles 85% of production. Is this a political maneuver to pressure India for favorable trade negotiations, or is Trump genuinely seeking to boost American jobs? Srivastava raises doubts about whether Apple will sacrifice high profits for the sake of political pressure or make a commercial decision to stay in India.

With multiple factors in play, it remains to be seen whether Tim Cook and Apple will choose profit over political pressure or vice versa. Whatever the decision, it seems clear that the U.S. move will affect both Apple and the global smartphone ecosystem in ways that extend beyond jobs alone.

(With Inputs From ANI)

