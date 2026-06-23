Turtlemint Fintech IPO Day 3: Weak GMP Point To Limited Listing Gains As Investors Stay Cautious And Listing Outlook Remains Flat

The Turtlemint Fintech IPO is seeing a pretty cautious response from investors, with subscription numbers and grey market signals both hinting at a “slow and steady” mood rather than a rush to grab shares. While the valuation discount and long-term growth story in India’s insurance distribution space do add some shine, they’re not quite enough to spark strong near-term excitement. Most investors seem to be sitting on the fence, waiting for clearer signs of profitability before betting big. In short, the story looks interesting for the long haul—but for listing day fireworks, expectations are staying firmly grounded.
Turtlemint Fintech IPO Details & Subscription Status
|Category
|Details
|IPO Size
|₹882.67 crore
|Issue Type
|Fresh Issue + Offer for Sale (OFS)
|Fresh Issue
|₹660.72 crore
|OFS Component
|₹221.95 crore
|Price Band
|₹144 – ₹152 per share
|Lot Size
|98 shares
|Minimum Retail Investment
|₹14,896
|Subscription Closing Date
|June 23, 2026
|Allotment Date
|June 24, 2026
|Tentative Listing Date
|June 29, 2026 (BSE & NSE)
Turtlemint Fintech IPO Subscription Status
|Investor Category
|Subscription Level
|Overall Subscription
|0.52x
|Retail Individual Investors (RII)
|63%
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|5%
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|73%
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