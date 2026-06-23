Turtlemint Fintech IPO Day 3: Weak GMP Point To Limited Listing Gains As Investors Stay Cautious And Listing Outlook Remains Flat

Factor Observation Retail & HNI Demand Weak and cautious Institutional Interest Moderate traction Overall Sentiment Subdued and selective participation

Turtlemint IPO GMP Signals Muted Listing Expectations Amid Cautious Sentiment

As of June 23, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO seems to be hovering near ₹2 per share. With the upper price band set at ₹152, it basically signals a pretty subdued listing mood, so the expected debut price looks to be about ₹154. On that basis, the likely listing gain comes to roughly 1.32%, so don’t expect too much listing-day fireworks.

The grey market pattern is pretty clear too; it shows restrained buyer interest at the current valuation levels. Sure, the IPO has grabbed attention because of its role in insurance distribution, but overall sentiment is still muted, mostly on account of worries tied to near-term profitability and the company still running at losses. It looks like investors are choosing a wait-and-watch style, more like observing first rather than jumping in and bidding hard in the unofficial market. Overall, this muted GMP points to a middle ground, where there is some optimism around, but real conviction is still not fully there.