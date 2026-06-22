Turtlemint Fintech IPO Under Pressure: Muted GMP, Slow Subscription And Persistent Losses Weigh On Sentiment; Here’s What Investors Should Know

The Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO is hitting the market with a total issue size of ₹882.67 crore, blending a fresh issue of ₹660.72 crore with an Offer for Sale worth ₹221.95 crore. Think of it as a “phygital” insurance marketplace trying to marry offline trust with online scale, ambitious, fast-growing, and still figuring out profitability. With over 6.32 lakh digital partners, the network looks massive on paper, but investors are treading carefully thanks to continuing losses in recent years. So, is this a future insurance disruptor in the making, or just a high-growth story still searching for a profit engine? Let’s look at the details….
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Key Details
|Parameter
|Details
|Price Band
|₹144 – ₹152 per share
|Lot Size
|98 shares (Min investment ₹14,896)
|Issue Size
|₹882.67 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹660.72 crore
|OFS Component
|₹221.95 crore
|Subscription Window
|19 June 2026 – 23 June 2026
|Listing Date
|29 June 2026 (BSE & NSE)
|Allotment Date
|24 June 2026
|Refund & Demat Credit
|25 June 2026
Turtlemint Fintech IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Trend & Listing Outlook
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.