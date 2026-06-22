Turtlemint Fintech IPO Under Pressure: Muted GMP, Slow Subscription And Persistent Losses Weigh On Sentiment; Here’s What Investors Should Know

So the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO right now sits at ₹2 per share, and it has slipped sharply from its earlier peak of ₹15 per share. At the upper price band of ₹152, the estimated listing price comes to around ₹154, indicating a modest expected listing gain of about 1.3%. With such a muted premium, the unofficial market sentiment appears quite cautious and slightly risk-averse.

Overall, the GMP movement reflects easing investor enthusiasm, largely driven by concerns over continued financial losses and limited visibility on near-term profitability. As a result, the listing outlook looks fairly flat, uncertain, and relatively subdued.