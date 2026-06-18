Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Key Dates, Price Band, GMP & Full Details; Everything You Need to Know

Turtlemint IPO: A Digital Insurance Platform Set for Its Public Market Debut. Founded in 2015, Turtlemint is a digital-first insurance distribution platform that operates on a “phygital” model, combining digital technology with a strong offline advisor network. The company connects consumers with a wide range of insurance providers through its extensive ecosystem of over 6.3 lakh digital partners and Point-of-Sale (PoSP) agents across India. Over the years, it has built a scalable platform that simplifies insurance discovery, comparison, and purchase for users while enabling agents to expand their reach efficiently. Now, Turtlemint is stepping into a major growth phase by announcing its Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant milestone in its corporate journey. The IPO aims to strengthen its technological infrastructure, support product innovation, expand its workforce, and enhance marketing initiatives. This move reflects the company’s ambition to accelerate growth, deepen market penetration, and further solidify its position in India’s rapidly evolving insurtech and digital financial services sector.
Turtlemint IPO Details
|Category
|Details
|IPO Opens
|19 June 2026
|IPO Closes
|23 June 2026
|Allotment Date
|24 June 2026
|Refunds & Share Credit
|25 June 2026
|Listing Date (NSE & BSE)
|29 June 2026
|Price Band
|₹144 to ₹152 per share
|Lot Size
|98 shares
|Minimum Retail Investment
|₹14,896 (at upper band)
|sNII Investment
|14 lots (1,372 shares) = ₹2,08,544
|bNII Investment
|68 lots (6,664 shares) = ₹10,12,928
|Total Issue Size
|₹882.67 crores
|Fresh Issue
|₹660.72 crores (4.35 crore shares)
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|₹221.95 crores (1.46 crore shares)
Turtlemint IPO: Key Allocation
|Investor Category
|Allocation
|Retail Investors
|10% of net issue
|NII (HNI)
|15% of net issue
|QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers)
|75% of net issue
Turtlemint IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update
The Turtlemint IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is currently hovering in the range of ₹0 to ₹2 per share, reflecting a largely muted and cautious listing sentiment in the unofficial market. This indicates that investor demand in the grey market remains weak, with limited speculative activity ahead of listing. Based on the current GMP trend, the estimated listing price is expected to be around ₹154 per share, which suggests a potential listing gain of approximately 1.32% over the upper price band of ₹152. Overall, the sentiment points toward a flat-to-slightly positive listing outlook, with investors closely monitoring subscription trends for further direction.
|Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.
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