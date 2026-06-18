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Home > Business News > Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Key Dates, Price Band, GMP & Full Details; Everything You Need to Know

Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Key Dates, Price Band, GMP & Full Details; Everything You Need to Know

Turtlemint IPO 2026 details: Check issue size, price band, GMP, lot size, subscription dates, listing schedule, and full company overview of the digital insurance platform.

Turtlemint IPO Details
Turtlemint IPO Details

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 10:41 IST

Turtlemint IPO: A Digital Insurance Platform Set for Its Public Market Debut. Founded in 2015, Turtlemint is a digital-first insurance distribution platform that operates on a “phygital” model, combining digital technology with a strong offline advisor network. The company connects consumers with a wide range of insurance providers through its extensive ecosystem of over 6.3 lakh digital partners and Point-of-Sale (PoSP) agents across India. Over the years, it has built a scalable platform that simplifies insurance discovery, comparison, and purchase for users while enabling agents to expand their reach efficiently. Now, Turtlemint is stepping into a major growth phase by announcing its Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant milestone in its corporate journey. The IPO aims to strengthen its technological infrastructure, support product innovation, expand its workforce, and enhance marketing initiatives. This move reflects the company’s ambition to accelerate growth, deepen market penetration, and further solidify its position in India’s rapidly evolving insurtech and digital financial services sector.

Turtlemint IPO Details

Category Details
IPO Opens 19 June 2026
IPO Closes 23 June 2026
Allotment Date 24 June 2026
Refunds & Share Credit 25 June 2026
Listing Date (NSE & BSE) 29 June 2026
Price Band ₹144 to ₹152 per share
Lot Size 98 shares
Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,896 (at upper band)
sNII Investment 14 lots (1,372 shares) = ₹2,08,544
bNII Investment 68 lots (6,664 shares) = ₹10,12,928
Total Issue Size ₹882.67 crores
Fresh Issue ₹660.72 crores (4.35 crore shares)
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹221.95 crores (1.46 crore shares)

Turtlemint IPO: Key Allocation

Investor Category Allocation
Retail Investors 10% of net issue
NII (HNI) 15% of net issue
QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers) 75% of net issue

Turtlemint IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update

The Turtlemint IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is currently hovering in the range of ₹0 to ₹2 per share, reflecting a largely muted and cautious listing sentiment in the unofficial market. This indicates that investor demand in the grey market remains weak, with limited speculative activity ahead of listing. Based on the current GMP trend, the estimated listing price is expected to be around ₹154 per share, which suggests a potential listing gain of approximately 1.32% over the upper price band of ₹152. Overall, the sentiment points toward a flat-to-slightly positive listing outlook, with investors closely monitoring subscription trends for further direction.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Nifty Flat, Sensex Opens….

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Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Key Dates, Price Band, GMP & Full Details; Everything You Need to Know
Tags: BSE IPO listingfintech IPO 2026Grey market premium IPOinsurance IPO IndiaIPO details IndiaIPO GMP updateIPO lot size 98 sharesIPO news IndiaIPO price band 144 to 152IPO subscription datesNSE IPO listingretail investment IPOsNII bNII IPOstock market IPO updatesTurtlemint company detailsTurtlemint IPOTurtlemint IPO 2026upcoming IPO 2026

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Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Key Dates, Price Band, GMP & Full Details; Everything You Need to Know
Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Key Dates, Price Band, GMP & Full Details; Everything You Need to Know
Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Key Dates, Price Band, GMP & Full Details; Everything You Need to Know
Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Key Dates, Price Band, GMP & Full Details; Everything You Need to Know

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