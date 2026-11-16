TVS Family Property Row: Who Is Lakshmi Venu? Inside Her Partition Notice To Father Venu Srinivasan, Family Assets’ Value And Her Demands

A family dispute within the prominent TVS Group has taken a legal turn, with Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS veteran Venu Srinivasan, seeking a formal partition of the joint family assets belonging to her father’s branch. The move has brought the issue of daughters’ equal inheritance rights under the Hindu Succession Act back into focus. In a partition notice addressed to her father, Lakshmi has urged him to fulfil his responsibilities as the head of the family and facilitate a fair and lawful division of the assets.

Who Is Lakshmi Venu?

Lakshmi is the daughter of prominent industrialists Venu Srinivasan and Mallika Srinivasan, who are associated with the TVS Group. She is a businesswoman and has been part of the family’s business legacy. Her decision to seek a legal partition of the joint family assets has brought her into the spotlight, turning a family inheritance matter into a significant corporate family dispute.

Lakshmi Venu Cites Hindu Succession Act

Lakshmi has argued that she is entitled to an equal share in the joint family property under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, particularly following the amendments introduced in 2005. Invoking Section 6 of the Act, she has maintained that daughters enjoy the same legal rights as sons in ancestral property and can independently seek partition of joint family assets. Her claim centres on the principle of equal inheritance rights, which recognises daughters as coparceners with rights and liabilities similar to those of sons.

TVS Group Assets Under Dispute

The assets covered by the partition demand include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding entities. These reportedly comprise businesses and investments allocated to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement. The interests include stakes in major group companies such as TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

Mallika Srinivasan Supports Daughter’s Claim

The development has also received public support from Lakshmi’s mother, Mallika Srinivasan, who believes her daughter has a legitimate claim to the family assets. Mallika indicated that efforts to resolve the matter amicably had not made meaningful progress. She also emphasised that daughters and sons should enjoy equal rights in family inheritance matters.

Legal Dispute Puts Inheritance Rights in Focus

The dispute highlights the legal questions surrounding inheritance, family settlements and women’s rights to ancestral property. Whether the matter can be resolved through negotiations or proceeds to formal legal proceedings remains to be seen.

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