Twitter’s Country Director for India, Taranjeet Singh has quit as the head of the micro-blogging platform and he is going to be replaced by Balaji Krish, Global Head of Revenue Operations and Strategy, who will be the interim country lead until the company finds a replacement for him in India. The announcement was made by the company on Wednesday. Reports said that Singh will be replaced by Krish next month. In a statement, Twitter announced that the interim head Balaji has spent the last 5 years at Twitter building up his global function. The statement also read that Balaji had earlier worked for Google in India to engage with CMOs, brands and agencies.

A Twitter spokesperson also thanked Taranjeet for his contributions to Twitter India in the last four years. The company also praised Taran for his efforts through which he has made India both one of our largest and fastest growing markets. Earlier, he was the one who built India sales team across the country. Also, the Twitter formed a diversified client base and several innovations were made for the platform across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Singh took to his Twitter handle to made an announcement regarding his resignation. Singh had a very striking career before joining Twitter. Before being a part of Twitter India, he was sales director, South Asia for BBC Advertising and held various positions at Outlook Publishing. While working for Twitter, he came across the launch of ‘Twitter Lite’, which is a faster, accessible and affordable method to get real-time information.

