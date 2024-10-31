Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Uber’s Q3 Results: Revenue Beats Expectations, Gross Bookings Miss

Uber released its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, showing a stronger-than-expected revenue but falling short on gross bookings. Pre-market shares dipped over 5% following the report.

Uber’s Q3 Results: Revenue Beats Expectations, Gross Bookings Miss

Uber released its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, showing a stronger-than-expected revenue but falling short on gross bookings. Pre-market shares dipped over 5% following the report.

Key Financial Metrics

Earnings per Share: $1.20, significantly exceeding the expected 41 cents by LSEG.

Revenue: $11.19 billion, surpassing the anticipated $10.98 billion.

Gross Bookings: Reported at $40.97 billion, below the $41.25 billion forecast by analysts from StreetAccount.

The company noted a net income of $2.6 billion for the quarter, a sharp increase from $221 million a year ago. This figure includes a $1.7 billion pre-tax benefit from unrealized gains related to equity investments.

Performance Highlights

Uber’s revenue saw a 20% year-over-year growth from $9.3 billion last year. Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.69 billion, marking a 55% increase year over year and slightly exceeding the expected $1.64 billion.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated, “We are in the fortunate position of having strong performance in our core business, which allows us to make organic investments in new products and capabilities that will pay off for our platform over the long term.”

Looking Ahead

For the fourth quarter, Uber projects gross bookings between $42.75 billion and $44.25 billion, slightly below the StreetAccount estimate of $43.68 billion. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $1.78 billion to $1.88 billion, compared to the expected $1.83 billion.

In terms of activity, the platform completed 2.9 billion trips during the quarter, a 17% increase year over year. Monthly active consumers reached 161 million, up 13% from 142 million in the same period last year.

Segment Performance Breakdown

Mobility Gross Bookings: $21 billion, a 17% year-over-year increase.

Delivery Gross Bookings: $18.7 billion, up 16% from the previous year.

The mobility segment generated $6.41 billion in revenue, exceeding the expected $6.31 billion. The delivery segment reported $3.47 billion, also above the anticipated $3.43 billion. Additionally, Uber’s freight business earned $1.31 billion, reflecting a 2% year-over-year growth.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden Bites Babies At White House Halloween Celebration

Filed under

gross bookings Pre-market shares Uber
Advertisement

Also Read

Underground Schools In Ukraine: A Response To Bombs And Radiation Risks

Underground Schools In Ukraine: A Response To Bombs And Radiation Risks

Mozambique Post-Election Protests: At Least 10 People Killed By Police

Mozambique Post-Election Protests: At Least 10 People Killed By Police

‘No Plans To Halt Any Guarantee Scheme’, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

‘No Plans To Halt Any Guarantee Scheme’, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Mumbai Indians Retain Key Players Ahead Of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Retain Key Players Ahead Of IPL 2025

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Honors Indira Gandhi And Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Honors Indira Gandhi And Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Entertainment

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox