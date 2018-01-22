Executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak said that India needs to position itself in a statesman position and not in a salesman position at Davos. Kotak, who has an estimated worth of US$10.6 billion feels India should understand that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump is also coming to Davos with his ‘America First’ policy and he is coming after cutting corporate tax rates and after making big corporates bring back jobs and profits to America.

“We must understand that following our Prime Minister, US President Donald Trump is also coming to Davos with his ‘America First’ policy and he is coming after cutting corporate tax rates and after making big corporates bring back jobs and profits to America," Uday Kotak said

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi touchdown Davos for his address at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (WEF) where he will present India as an open economy, billionaire banker Uday Kotak asserted that the diverse nation should position itself as a statesman and not just a salesman. “India needs to position itself in a statesman position and not in a salesman position here,” Uday Kotak told PTI. The Kotak Mahindra Bank managing director with an estimated worth of US$10.6 billion believes India must understand like India, US President Donald Trump is also arriving in Davos with his ‘America First’ policy after cutting corporate tax rates and giving profits to America.

The 58-year old billionaire said that there is a need for India to get messaging right when President Trump is likely to talk about how US citizens are making America great again. In order to ensure this, PM Modi should mention in his address that we are welcoming the world and are building a new India. “We must understand that following our Prime Minister, US President Donald Trump is also coming to Davos with his ‘America First’ policy and he is coming after cutting corporate tax rates and after making big corporates bring back jobs and profits to America,” Uday Kotak was quoted as saying during his interview with news agency PTI.

“Therefore, we need to get our messaging right when Trump is likely to talk about how Americans are making America great again. So India needs to say here that we are welcoming the world and we are building a new India,” he added. The executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank has been a prominent attendee of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.