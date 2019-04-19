Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identity number that can be acquired by residents of India, based on their biometric and demographic data. Take a look at the documents which are required for address proof and general information inside.

UIDAI Aadhaar card Updates: Before applying for the Aadhar card it is very important for people applying and even holding Aadhar card to know the important documents needed. Aadhaar card holders, as well as the person applying for the Aadhaar, often get confused about those documents which they need to present to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). So before going to the Aadhar card application centre, and applying for the UIDAI aadhar card or for updating it here is a curated list of documents needed.

As per The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) over 12,000 addresses are updated online in Aadhaar card every day. While applying for Aadhar card various information are required whether it be biometric information such as eye scans, fingerprints and face photographs, or general information such as name, address, date of birth or age, gender, mobile number and email address will be required. These documents are very important.

Two types of documents are required for Aadhar card – POI (proof of identity) and POA (proof of address). Here is a curated list of documents needed for the unique 12 digit identity number.

UIDAI Aadhar card Updates: Proof of address documents

Bank statement

passbook

Account Statement

Post Office Account Statement

Ration card

Voter ID

driving license

Government photo identity card

No photo ID

Utility bills such as electricity, water, telephone landline, credit card statement and gas connection bill. These bills should not be more than 3 months old.

UIDAI Aadhar card updates: Proof of identity documents

Income tax assessment order

Vehicle Registration Certificate

registered sale / rental agreement

Photo card issuing postal department, caste and domicile certificate

A photo card issued by the state government

Address card issued by the postal department

A disability ID card or disability certificate issued by concerned State / UT Governments / Administrations

Passport, Parent’s Passport (in the case of Minor)

Housing allotment letter issued by the Central / State Government. It should not be more than 3 years old

