UIDAI’s New Aadhaar App Replaces mAadhaar: Will Your Data Be Deleted? Features, How It Works And Key Changes

If you’re a user of the mAadhaar app, then there’s a significant change you need to be aware of. UIDAI has officially decommissioned the app and released a brand new Aadhaar app with a fresh look, more secure services and better control over your data. However, there’s an important issue troubling most users: will your Aadhaar details be deleted if the Aadhaar app is uninstalled? The answer is no. The mAadhaar app will not remove your Aadhaar number or any other details that were registered with UIDAI. In fact, mAadhaar was merely a gateway to Aadhaar-related services; all of your data is safely stored by UIDAI and is not present on the app. The aim is to speed up Aadhaar services while allowing people greater control of their personal data.

UIDAI has also appealed to users to switch to the new app, which it calls a “smarter, smoother and simpler experience”.

What Are The New Features Of The Aadhaar App?

The new app comes with several improvements over the older mAadhaar version.

Users can now log in and authenticate using their face for higher security. Aadhaar details can now be shared instantly via a QR code, without the need to carry copies.

Privacy has been given a major upgrade as well. Sharing is consent-based. You decide the exact Aadhaar information that you want to share with another person or organisation.

Other useful features include biometric lock and unlock, authentication history, virtual ID (VID) management, support for multiple Aadhaar profiles on a single device, availability in several Indian languages, e-Aadhaar downloads and online appointment booking for Aadhaar Seva Kendras.

What’s New From July 1?

UIDAI has also launched some more features with the revamped app from July 1.

Forgot your registered email ID? No problem. Update it directly from the app. The new service is free till the end of the year.

The Aadhaar Update History under the Profile tab will provide you a snapshot of all the changes you have previously made to your Aadhaar details. The Security tab has easy access to Virtual ID (VID) and Aadhaar Lock to help you quickly manage your Aadhaar data with an additional layer of privacy and security.

How To Download And Install New Aadhaar App

Users of Android and iPhone may download the mAadhaar app on their phones from the respective app stores.

Choose your language and enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Agree with the terms and conditions and then choose your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and authenticate your face.

Set a PIN to safeguard your Aadhaar number.

You are all set to use all Aadhaar-related services from your phone!

How Long Will It Take To Update Any Information?

If you have updated something, be it your mobile number or address on the Aadhaar card, don’t expect it to reflect on the app instantly. According to UIDAI, an update can take up to 30 days.

However, the new data will get automatically updated in the Aadhaar app once it is reflected.

Can You Update The Photo And Fingerprints Throught The App?

The Aadhaar app cannot be used to change your Aadhaar picture and fingerprints and irises at home. You have to visit an authorised Aadhaar enrolment centre or an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for this.

Aadhaar holders should note that this migration from the mAadhaar application does not mean you will lose any data from your Aadhaar. It’s just a switch to a newer platform that has better security features and more privacy controls.

If you are a regular user of Aadhaar services on your phone, switching to the new app will enable you to enjoy features such as face authentication, QR-based identity sharing, biometric lock, virtual ID management and authentication history — all while you decide how much of your Aadhaar information you share with others.

Also Read: EPFO Services Still Down? PF Claims, UAN And Other Services Delayed Again; Here’s When Portal Reopens