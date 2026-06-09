Ujjwala LPG Subsidy Cut: Will Beneficiaries Pay More As Subsidised Cylinders Drop From 9 To 4?

Reason for reducing the LPG subsidy
PM Ujjwala Yojana: Who can avail the benefits of the scheme?
What benefits do PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries receive?
What will LPG consumers pay today?
Why it matters for Indian households
The fine line between welfare and fiscal pressure
Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, more than 10.5+ crore free LPG connections have been provided to women, ensuring access to clean cooking fuel across the country.
Eligible PMUY beneficiaries also receive a targeted subsidy of ₹300, making clean energy more affordable for… pic.twitter.com/2bDh5rB7XJ
— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) June 8, 2026
Evolution of subsidies of PMUY in the years
|Year/Period
|Subsidy Structure
|2022
|Rs 200 per cylinder for up to 12 refills per year
|2023
|Rs 300 per cylinder for up to 12 refills per year
|Earlier Framework
|Rs 300 per cylinder for up to 9 refills per year
|Current Framework
|Rs 300 per cylinder for only 4 refills per year
Subsidy savings for the government, higher fuel bills for consumers?
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.