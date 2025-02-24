Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
UK Trade Secretary In India To Relaunch FTA Talks

UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds visits India to relaunch FTA negotiations, aiming to enhance UK-India economic relations, boost trade, and create new opportunities for businesses.

UK Trade Secretary In India To Relaunch FTA Talks

UK Trade Secretary in India to Relaunch FTA Talks for Stronger Economic Ties


UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has arrived in New Delhi to relaunch critical trade talks with India, aimed at forging a new free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations. This two-day round of focused negotiations marks a significant step toward deepening economic ties and unlocking growth for both economies. The discussions will lay the groundwork for a modern economic deal expected to benefit businesses across the UK and India.

Growing Trade Relationship

With both nations being major global economic players—the UK being the sixth-largest economy and India the fifth—the UK-India trade relationship is already worth £41 billion. This trade partnership supports over 600,000 jobs across both countries, and the new trade deal is poised to further strengthen these connections. The economic opportunities at stake are considerable, with both nations eager to elevate their commercial relations to new heights.

Strategic Sectors in Focus

The UK’s upcoming Industrial Strategy has highlighted key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, financial services, and professional and business services, as priorities for growth. A successful trade deal with India could significantly bolster these sectors, aligning with the UK’s commitment to innovation and economic stability.

Jonathan Reynolds expressed enthusiasm for the negotiations, saying, “We are committed to driving economic growth across the UK, working with key international partners like India. I look forward to meeting Minister Goyal in New Delhi for the relaunch of talks on a trade deal that will support jobs and bring prosperity to both countries.”

Promoting UK as a Prime Investment Destination

In parallel to the FTA talks, UK Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson is visiting India’s top business hubs, Mumbai and Bengaluru, to promote the UK as an attractive investment destination for Indian businesses. India has been a significant source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the UK, ranking as the second-largest source for five consecutive years in terms of projects and job creation.

The latest figures show a 28% year-on-year increase in Indian investment into the UK, demonstrating growing confidence in the UK market. Gustafsson will emphasize the UK’s strengthened position, bolstered by the government’s economic stability plan.

A Strong Future for UK-India Trade

As negotiations continue, the potential for enhanced bilateral trade grows. The proposed FTA is seen as a cornerstone in expanding UK-India economic relations, with both sides determined to create a fairer, more prosperous trading environment. This renewed commitment underscores the vital role that international partnerships will play in the post-pandemic global economy.

