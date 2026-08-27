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Home > Business News > “Understand Food, Don’t Fear It”: Dr. Ridhima Khamesra launches new book in Delhi

“Understand Food, Don’t Fear It”: Dr. Ridhima Khamesra launches new book in Delhi

“Understand Food, Don’t Fear It”: Dr. Ridhima Khamesra launches new book in Delhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-27 10:56 IST

The event also featured a panel discussion with Food historian and Padma Shri awardee Pushpesh Pant; Millet Chef of India Vikas Chawla; Dr. Anshuman Kaushal, Director of Robotic, GI, Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery at CK Birla Hospital; and Commonwealth and Asian Games Gold medallist Nupur Sheoran

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New Delhi [India], August 27: Clinical dietitian, wellness coach and nutritionist Dr. Ridhima Khamesra launched her new book, Food Is Not the Enemyat the India International Centre, New Delhi. The event was presented by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation in association with Kitaab Books. The book carries a foreword by Dr. Mickey Mehta, a leading global holistic health guru, life coach, and fitness icon from India.

Food Is Not the Enemy draws on Dr. Ridhima’s years in clinical practice. It offers a science-backed, myth-busting approach to nutrition, rooted in Indian food culture. The book spans 30 chapters. It begins with the basics of nutrition, moves through everyday eating and lifestyle habits, and covers condition-specific guidance on weight management, diabetes, heart health, gut health, PCOS, and perimenopause. It closes with a look at diet trends, supplements, and social media misinformation. The book includes patient stories from Dr. Ridhima’s own clinic, along with expert input from doctors across cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and gynaecology.

The evening featured a panel discussion with food historian and Padma Shri awardee Shri Pushpesh Pant; Millet Chef of India Vikas Chawla (Ambassador of Millets, NITI Aayog and Nutrihub, Government of India); Dr. Anshuman Kaushal, Director of Robotic, GI, Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram; and Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Nupur Sheoran; alongside the author.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Ridhima said her clinical practice has changed over the years. Fewer patients ask what to eat. More ask for reassurance that ordinary foods are safe to eat at all. “The problem was never the dal, rice, roti, potato or mango,” she said. “The problem is fear, misinformation and extremes.” This idea, that food itself is not the issue, framed the evening’s discussion.

The panel explored the subject from different angles. Shri Pushpesh Pant said India’s relationship with food has changed more in the last three decades than in the previous three centuries. He pointed to fermentation, seasonal eating, and the use of spices as practices that existed in Indian kitchens long before modern nutrition science gave them names.

Chef Vikas Chawla spoke about how imported grains like quinoa and kale became aspirational, while Indian staples like ragi, jowar, bajra, kangni, and kodo quietly disappeared from urban kitchens. He made the case for bringing these grains back into everyday meals.

Dr. Anshuman Kaushal addressed the flood of nutrition advice online. He raised a simple question: how much of it is backed by science, and how much is just confident storytelling?

Nupur Sheoran shared an athlete’s view on nutrition and performance. She described discipline not as never breaking routine, but as knowing how to return to it.

A lighter segment of the evening, called the ‘Khalnayak’ round, asked panelists to give quick verdicts on foods often blamed for poor health, including rice, ghee, potato, milk, fruit, and dal. The round sparked a lively, and at times disagreeing, exchange on which foods deserved their bad reputation. Closing the discussion, Dr. Ridhima returned to her opening question and asked whether views in the room had shifted. She restated what she called the core message of her book: “Don’t just count calories. Count nourishment.” She added that health depends as much on sleep, movement, and stress as it does on food. She closed with the line, “Health does not come from fearing food. It comes from understanding it.”

About Dr. Ridhima Khamesra

Dr. Ridhima Khamesra is an award-winning clinical dietitian, wellness coach and nutritionist. She is the founder of Ridhima Khamesra’s Diet Clinic. Her honours include the Atal Bihari Achievement Samman (2022), the title of North India’s Most Trusted Dietitian (2023), and recognition from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and NITI Aayog for her national contribution to nutrition.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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“Understand Food, Don’t Fear It”: Dr. Ridhima Khamesra launches new book in Delhi

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“Understand Food, Don’t Fear It”: Dr. Ridhima Khamesra launches new book in Delhi
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