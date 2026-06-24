Unified e-Pay Tax Explained: What It Is, Who Can Use It, and Step-by-Step Guide to Pay Income Tax Online

Filing ITR 2026? Here’s how the Unified e-Pay Tax service makes tax payments simpler. If you are planning to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2026-27, then there is one feature available on the Income Tax Department’s portal that can make paying taxes a lot easier. Using the Unified e-Pay Tax, you can get your advance tax, self-assessment tax or any other direct tax processed without visiting any tax office online. The department notified all ITR forms for the assessment year 2026-27 (FY 2025-26) and also came up with an online utility for the ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4. As the July 31 filing deadline nears, taxpayers can save time and avoid payment errors by learning how the Unified e-Pay Tax facility works.

Here’s what you need to know about the service, who can use it, and how to pay your taxes online.

What is the Unified e-Pay Tax Service?

Unified e-Pay Tax is an online payment facility available on the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department. Taxpayers can pay different types of direct taxes on one platform without visiting a bank branch.

The unified e-Pay Tax service allows one to make a wide range of direct tax payments. Taxpayers can use it to pay advance tax, self-assessment tax, regular assessment tax, TDS/TCS dues, equalisation levy and other direct taxes payable under the Income Tax Act.

The main benefit is that taxpayers can make payments before or after logging in to the portal.

Who can use the Unified e-Pay Tax facility?

The Unified e-Pay Tax service is available for almost all categories of taxpayers. It can be used by individual taxpayers, salaried employees, self-employed professionals, business owners, corporate taxpayers, tax deductors and collectors (TDS/TCS), as well as chartered accountants (CAs) and authorised representatives making tax payments on behalf of their clients.

Companies and taxpayers whose accounts are subject to audit must use electronic payment.

Payment options available

After creating a Challan Reference Number (CRN), taxpayers can choose from several payment options.

Taxpayers have a choice of payment options when using the Unified e-Pay Tax service. These include net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI, payment gateway, RTGS and NEFT, which enable the users to pay taxes through the mode most convenient to them.

Bank Counter Payment (Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft, upto prescribed cash limit)

This flexibility lets taxpayers decide on the payment option that works best for them.

Can you pay tax without logging in?

Yes. The Income Tax Department has a facility for pre-login payments by taxpayers without logging into their e-Filing account.

For this, you only need a valid PAN or Tan and a mobile number to receive OTP for verification

On verification you can generate a challan and make online payment.

How to pay tax through Unified e-Pay Tax after logging in

Step 1. First, log in to the income tax e-filing portal with your user ID and password.

Step 2. Log in to the portal and select E-Pay Tax.

Step 3. Under this, please select the required act and then click to continue.

Step 4. Click on the “New Payment” button.

Step 5. Please select the category for the tax payment.

Step 6. After that, please choose the Assessment Year/Tax Year, minor head, etc. As per the need of yours.

Step 7. Demonstration of Tax Breakup under Heads.

Step 8. Please select your preferred method of payment.

Step 9: Finalise the transaction and remember to keep the payment acknowledgement for future reference.

How to pay tax without logging in

If you would rather not sign in to your account, here’s how to do it:

Go to the Income Tax e-Filing portal Under Quick Links, click on e-Pay Tax Enter your PAN/TAN and mobile number Please verify the OTP sent to your phone Select the appropriate tax type Select the relevant assessment year or tax year Fill in payment details Choose your payment method Download the receipt and pay

What is CRN (Challan Reference Number)?

A CRN is a number required for each payment through the Unified e-Pay Tax system.

When you create a challan, the CRN is generated. CRN is a unique reference number of your payment. You cannot make a tax payment through the portal without generating a CRN.

The valid period for the generated challan reference number is 15 days from the date of generation.

In case the payment is not made within this period, the CRN shall expire and a new challan has to be generated.

However, for advance tax challans generated on or after 16th March, the validity is automatically extended to 31st March of that financial year.

Can you get a refund if you pay tax by mistake?

No. There is no provision for reversal/refund of a wrongly paid challan on the income tax e-filing portal. If you have paid too much tax or made an incorrect payment, you can:

Claim the amount as a tax credit while filing your income tax return or approach your

jurisdictional assessing officer for adjustment or refund, as the case may be.

Why is the Unified e-Pay Tax service important?

Now that it’s filing ITR for AY 2026-27, Unified e-Pay Tax is now the most favoured choice for direct tax payments online. Online challans help reduce time and facilitate on-time payments with multiple options, minimising document handling and allowing for payments both before and after login. And make preparing the challan an easy step-by-step affair. Planning to e-file by July 31? Take the first step: an online challan.

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