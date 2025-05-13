The Group announced that CEO Andrew Witty will step down for personal reasons, while the company also suspended its full-year financial outlook due to higher costs.

UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest health insurer, announced Monday that CEO Andrew Witty will step down for personal reasons, while the company also suspended its full-year financial outlook due to higher-than-expected medical costs, The Associated Press.

Effective immediately, Chairman Stephen Hemsley will assume the role of CEO, taking over from Witty, the report said. Hemsley, who served as the company’s CEO from 2006 to 2017, will continue in his position as chairman of the board. Witty, who took the reins of the company in 2021, will remain with UnitedHealth Group as a senior adviser to Hemsley.

“Leading the people of UnitedHealth Group has been a tremendous honor as they work every day to improve the health system, and they will continue to inspire me,” Witty said in a statement, according to AP.

Witty joined UnitedHealth in 2018 after nearly a decade as CEO of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. Under his leadership, UnitedHealth saw significant growth, with the company’s total revenue surpassing $400 billion last year, marking a 55% increase from the $257 billion reported in the year before he took over as CEO.

Additionally, shares of UnitedHealth soared under Witty’s guidance, rising 60.5% since he assumed the top position at the company.

However, UnitedHealth also reported that higher-than-expected medical costs have forced it to suspend its financial outlook for the remainder of 2025.