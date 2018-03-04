Indian Railways has made history by converting a diesel locomotive into electric with indigenous technology under Make in India initiative. The Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi took very short time to complete this project. The work was started in late December and ended in late February. The unit officials said further works on testing safety and improvement will continue. The two diesel locomotives of WDG3A are converted to one permanently coupled 12-axle, the electric locomotive of 10,000 horsepower.

The work on this project was started on December 22, 2017, and the locomotive was successfully released on February 28, 2018

Mehrotra added that the unit will further work on testing of unit’s safety and further improvement. The engine was developed with the cooperation of engineers from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Chiitaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), DLW and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) under the leadership of DLW general manager Rashmi Goel and guidance of Railway Board member (traction) Ghanshyam Singh. The two diesel locomotives of WDG3A are converted to one permanently coupled 12-axle, the electric locomotive of 10,000 horsepower. The DLW has turned out the WAGC3 class of locomotive (Number 001). This 5,000 hp unit is one half of a 10,000 hp locomotive. The unit had decided that only those locomotives will be considered for conversion which is due for mid-life rehabilitation after retaining their chassis, bogies and traction motors.

The work needed system engineering as there were no precedent designs and experience available anywhere in the world. RDSO prepared equipment layout and DLW prepared the drawings for modification of the WDG3A chassis. The modifications were vetted by RDSO after detailed finite element analysis on standard load scenarios.

the fourth-largest railway network in the world by size, with 121,407 kilometres (75,439 mi) of total track over a 67,368-kilometre (41,861 mi) route. 38 % of the routes are electrified with 25 KV AC electric traction while thirty-three percent of them are double or multi-tracked. Indian Railways runs more than 13,000 passenger trains daily, on both long-distance and suburban routes, from 7,349 stations across India.

