Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Business»
  • UP Budget 2025: Government To Provide 92,000 New Jobs, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Budget 2025: Government To Provide 92,000 New Jobs, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveils the 2025-26 state budget, emphasizing its role in shaping the state's future over the next 25 years, marking a key moment after 75 years of the Constitution's implementation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
UP Budget 2025: Government To Provide 92,000 New Jobs, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

This year’s budget aim to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's economy


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled the state budget for the financial year 2025-26, which he emphasized will shape the roadmap for the state’s future over the next 25 years. Speaking on the significance of this budget, CM Yogi noted, “After 75 years of the Constitution’s implementation, this budget lays the foundation for our state’s growth in the coming decades.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

UP’s Budget Highlights:

  • Scooties for Female Students: As part of efforts to empower women, the budget announces scooters for eligible female students.
  • Interest-Free Loans for Youth: Youth in the state will benefit from interest-free loans to support their entrepreneurial ventures and career aspirations.
  • 58 Municipalities to Become Smart Cities: The government has earmarked funds for the transformation of 58 municipalities into modern, technologically advanced smart cities.
  • 92,000 New Jobs: The budget also promises to create 92,000 new jobs, offering employment opportunities for thousands of residents, especially the youth.

Aiming for $1 Trillion Economy Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget, totaling ₹8,08,736 crore, marking the fourth budget of the Yogi government in its second term. During the presentation, he revealed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set an ambitious goal for Uttar Pradesh’s economy — to reach a $1 trillion mark.

Focus on Youth, Entrepreneurs, and Women The UP Budget 2025-26 is designed with a strong focus on empowering youth, entrepreneurs, and women. With strategic investments in infrastructure, education, and technology, the state aims to foster growth in these key areas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to CM Yogi, this budget is essential for creating a blueprint to ensure sustained development, keeping in mind the core values of the Constitution and prioritizing the welfare of the underprivileged.

Key Budget Goals:

  • Establish a roadmap for the state’s development for the next 25 years
  • Empower youth and women with financial support and opportunities
  • Support businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and incentives
  • Drive modernization through infrastructure development, including smart cities and expressways

The announcements made in this year’s budget aim to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s economy, ensuring prosperity for all its citizens.

Filed under

UP BUDGET 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Harshit Rana, Virat Kohli Fire Up India With Aggressive Send-Off To Najmul Hossain Shanto

Harshit Rana, Virat Kohli Fire Up India With Aggressive Send-Off To Najmul Hossain Shanto

India Sees 30% Reduction In Suicide Rates Between 1990 And 2021- Study

India Sees 30% Reduction In Suicide Rates Between 1990 And 2021- Study

Supreme Court Flags Issues In Senior Designation Process, Refers Matter To CJI

Supreme Court Flags Issues In Senior Designation Process, Refers Matter To CJI

What Are The Policy Changes Delhi Can Expect Under New CM Rekha Gupta?

What Are The Policy Changes Delhi Can Expect Under New CM Rekha Gupta?

Entertainment

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox