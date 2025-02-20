UP Budget 2025: Government To Provide 92,000 New Jobs, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveils the 2025-26 state budget, emphasizing its role in shaping the state's future over the next 25 years, marking a key moment after 75 years of the Constitution's implementation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled the state budget for the financial year 2025-26, which he emphasized will shape the roadmap for the state’s future over the next 25 years. Speaking on the significance of this budget, CM Yogi noted, “After 75 years of the Constitution’s implementation, this budget lays the foundation for our state’s growth in the coming decades.”

UP’s Budget Highlights:

Scooties for Female Students: As part of efforts to empower women, the budget announces scooters for eligible female students.

Interest-Free Loans for Youth: Youth in the state will benefit from interest-free loans to support their entrepreneurial ventures and career aspirations.

58 Municipalities to Become Smart Cities: The government has earmarked funds for the transformation of 58 municipalities into modern, technologically advanced smart cities.

92,000 New Jobs: The budget also promises to create 92,000 new jobs, offering employment opportunities for thousands of residents, especially the youth.

Aiming for $1 Trillion Economy Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget, totaling ₹8,08,736 crore, marking the fourth budget of the Yogi government in its second term. During the presentation, he revealed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set an ambitious goal for Uttar Pradesh’s economy — to reach a $1 trillion mark.

Focus on Youth, Entrepreneurs, and Women The UP Budget 2025-26 is designed with a strong focus on empowering youth, entrepreneurs, and women. With strategic investments in infrastructure, education, and technology, the state aims to foster growth in these key areas.

According to CM Yogi, this budget is essential for creating a blueprint to ensure sustained development, keeping in mind the core values of the Constitution and prioritizing the welfare of the underprivileged.

Key Budget Goals:

Establish a roadmap for the state’s development for the next 25 years

Empower youth and women with financial support and opportunities

Support businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and incentives

Drive modernization through infrastructure development, including smart cities and expressways

The announcements made in this year’s budget aim to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s economy, ensuring prosperity for all its citizens.