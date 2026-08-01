Upcoming IPOs In August: From Shiprocket To Truhome Finance, Who’s On The List?

After a hectic July for India’s primary market, August is shaping up to be another busy month for investors. Several companies across logistics, housing finance, dairy, education and security solutions are expected to tap the capital markets over the coming weeks.

Market reports estimate the August IPO pipeline could collectively raise around ₹25,000 crore, although many companies are yet to announce their official subscription dates. While only a handful of issues have confirmed timelines, a broader list of companies is preparing to hit Dalal Street, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

Why August Could Be Another Busy Month

The IPO market has remained active despite intermittent volatility in the equity markets. Analysts say improving investor sentiment, healthy June-quarter earnings from several listed companies and stable domestic liquidity have encouraged firms to revive their listing plans.

Some companies had earlier slowed their IPO preparations amid global geopolitical uncertainties and cautious foreign investor participation. With market conditions improving, many are now looking to take advantage of the fundraising window before the festive season and before other large public issues compete for investor attention.

Upcoming IPOs To Watch In August

Several companies are expected to remain on investors’ radar this month. Here’s a quick look at the major names in the pipeline.

Company Sector Expected IPO Size Current Status Shiprocket Logistics Technology ₹2,342 crore Revised draft papers filed Truhome Finance Housing Finance ₹3,000 crore Expected Milky Mist Dairy Food Dairy ₹1,553 crore Expected Elevate Campuses Education ₹2,550 crore Expected Innovatiview India Security & Surveillance ₹2,000 crore Expected ARCIL Asset Reconstruction Not announced Expected

Shiprocket is among the biggest names in the pipeline. The logistics technology company has filed revised draft papers for a proposed ₹2,342 crore IPO comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Truhome Finance, formerly known as Shriram Housing Finance, is also expected to launch a ₹3,000 crore public issue. Media reports suggest the offering could include an equal mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale.

Dairy products maker Milky Mist Dairy Food is another closely watched candidate. Reports indicate the company could raise around ₹1,553 crore through its public offering.

Education platform Elevate Campuses is likely to tap the market with a proposed ₹2,550 crore IPO, and security and surveillance solutions provider Innovatiview India is planning a ₹2,000 crore offer-for-sale issue, sources said.

Market reports have also tipped asset reconstruction company ARCIL as a potential candidate for an August IPO, although the company has not officially announced its IPO timeline.

The broader IPO pipeline has also included several other companies mentioned in market reports. But many of them have yet to confirm their listing schedules or get the final regulatory clearances needed before opening their public issues.

IPOs Already Scheduled This Month

While investors keep an eye on the upcoming pipeline, a few IPOs are already open for subscription or are scheduled to hit the market in the first week of August.

Company Issue Size Subscription Window Status Juniper Green Energy ₹1,800 crore July 30 – August 3 Open MV Electrosystems ₹290 crore July 30 – August 3 Open Dhaval Packaging (SME) ₹36.36 crore July 30 – August 3 Open Ardee Industries ₹425.87 crore August 5 onwards Scheduled Technocraft Ventures To be announced August 7 onwards Scheduled

Meanwhile, Manipal Health Enterprises, one of the year’s largest IPOs, has already closed its subscription window. Investors are now awaiting the basis of allotment and the company’s stock market debut.

A Diverse Pipeline Across Sectors

The diversity is a characteristic of the August IPO calendar.

The coming pipeline now includes companies from logistics, housing finance, dairy, healthcare, education, manufacturing and security solutions, unlike previous months where the pipeline was dominated by a few industries. This gives investors a wider choice of businesses with a range of growth drivers and risk profiles.

What Should Investors Watch?

A busy IPO calendar does not mean every issue will generate strong returns.

Before investing, investors should evaluate the company’s financial performance, valuation, profitability, debt levels and future growth prospects instead of relying only on listing expectations.

It is also important to understand how the IPO proceeds will be used. Companies raising fresh capital for expansion, capacity creation or debt reduction may have different long-term objectives than those where a large portion of the issue is an offer for sale by existing shareholders.

Zepto No Longer An Immediate August Candidate

Quick-commerce company Zepto, which was earlier expected to launch one of the biggest IPOs of the year, is no longer considered an immediate August candidate. The company has reportedly deferred its public issue while pursuing a pre-IPO funding round.

Its IPO plans remain under watch, and the company could return to the market after completing the fundraising process.

August is expected to be a busy month for the primary market in India, with both established businesses and new-age companies looking to raise capital. However, investors will need to differentiate between the IPOs with confirmed subscription dates and those that are yet to get a regulatory or market nod before making investment decisions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Zepto IPO Paused? What Prompted Quick Commerce Unicorn To Delay Its Market Debut?