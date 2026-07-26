Upcoming IPOs Next Week: 5 Companies Ready to Hit Dalal Street – Will You Invest?

India’s primary market is set for another busy week as several companies across healthcare, renewable energy, railway equipment, packaging and edtech prepare to launch their public issues.

The upcoming IPO calendar features three mainboard offerings: Manipal Health Enterprises, Juniper Green Energy and MV Electrosystems, along with SME issues from Dhaval Packaging and Fusion Klassroom Edutech. Together, these companies are looking to raise more than ₹11,400 crore, making it one of the busiest IPO periods of the year.

Upcoming IPOs Calendar

Company Segment Issue Size IPO Dates Tentative Listing Manipal Health Enterprises Mainboard ₹9,275.22 crore July 29 – July 31 Aug-05 Juniper Green Energy Mainboard ₹1,800 crore July 30 – August 3 Aug-06 MV Electrosystems Mainboard ₹290 crore July 30 – August 3 Aug-06 Dhaval Packaging BSE SME ₹36.36 crore July 30 – August 3 Aug-06 Fusion Klassroom Edutech BSE SME ₹39.04 crore July 31 – August 4 Aug-07

Manipal Health leads the IPO pack

The biggest public issue of the forthcoming calendar is from Manipal Health Enterprises which proposes to raise ₹9,275.22 crore comprising a fresh issue of ₹8,000 crore and an OFS of ₹1,275.22 crore.

The IPO will be open for subscription from July 29 to July 31 and the shares of the company are expected to get listed on August 5.

Manipal Health is one of the biggest hospital chains in India. as of March 31, 2026, it operated 49 hospitals, 21 clinics and 13,037 licensed beds in the country. For FY26, the company reported total income of ₹10,520.52 crore and profit after tax of ₹916.52 crore.

Most of the fresh issue proceeds will be used to repay debt at its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Private Limited, while part of the funds will be used to acquire the minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals.

Juniper Green Energy bets on India’s clean energy growth

Renewable energy developer Juniper Green Energy will open its ₹1,800 crore mainboard IPO on July 30, with the issue closing on August 3.

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue. The company develops solar, wind, hybrid and battery-backed renewable energy projects. As of June 30, 2026, it had a renewable energy portfolio of 7,910.20 MW.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds primarily to repay borrowings at the company and several subsidiaries, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

MV Electrosystems targets railway expansion

Railway equipment manufacturer MV Electrosystems will also launch its ₹290 crore mainboard IPO between July 30 and August 3.

The Faridabad-based company designs and manufactures propulsion systems, power electronics equipment, switchgear panels and cable management products used in railway rolling stock.

The IPO is a 100% fresh issue. The company plans to utilise ₹180 crore for long-term working capital requirements and ₹21 crore for research and development of new power electronic equipment.

SME IPOs: Packaging and edtech companies join the pipeline

The SME segment will also remain active.

Dhaval Packaging is launching a ₹36.36 crore fresh issue between July 30 and August 3. The Gujarat-based company manufactures In-Mold Label (IML) plastic containers and industrial pipe protection caps for food, FMCG and industrial customers.

The company intends to use the funds to establish a new manufacturing facility in Sanand, repay part of its borrowings and meet general corporate requirements.

Meanwhile, Fusion Klassroom Edutech will open its ₹39.04 crore IPO from July 31 to August 4.

The Mumbai-based edtech company provides hybrid coaching for professional and competitive examinations. The IPO comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for AI and technology development, content creation, marketing initiatives, expansion of learning infrastructure and repayment of debt.

Where will the IPO money be used?

Company Key use of IPO proceeds Manipal Health Enterprises Debt repayment, acquisition of minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals, general corporate purposes Juniper Green Energy Repayment of borrowings by the company and subsidiaries, general corporate purposes MV Electrosystems ₹180 crore for working capital, ₹21 crore for R&D, balance for general corporate purposes Dhaval Packaging New manufacturing facility, debt repayment, general corporate purposes Fusion Klassroom Edutech AI & technology development, content creation, marketing, infrastructure expansion and debt repayment

What does this mean for investors?

India’s IPO market has remained robust in 2026 but investors have become more selective as equity markets turn volatile.

“Participants in the market are now looking at fundamentals of companies, valuations and the purpose of raising money rather than subscribing to every public issue. “Retail has been more cautious but the institutional business is still strong.

“The upcoming IPO pipeline is indicative of that trend.” It draws together companies in healthcare, renewable energy, rail infrastructure, manufacturing and education technology – sectors that continue to benefit from long-term growth themes.

Investors are likely to compare valuations, financial performance and growth prospects closely before deciding where to put their money, with multiple IPOs opening within days of each other.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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