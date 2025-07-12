Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Anthem Biosciences, Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd; Check Out The List Here

Next week’s IPO calendar is relatively quiet. With only a handful of new issues opening for subscription, investors and market watchers can expect just one major IPO from the mainline segment, along with two offerings from the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) space. A few companies from both segments are set to debut on the exchanges, keeping the market’s focus alive despite the slowdown.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO

Spunweb Nonwoven Limited is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band set between Rs. 90 and Rs. 96 per share on the face value of Rs10. The listing involves issuing up to 6,351,600 new shares. The funds raised will be used for various purposes: Rs. 29 crore will be infused in working capital requirements, while Rs.10 crore will be invested in its wholly owned subsidiary, SIPL, to help with its working capital needs; Rs. 8 crore will be used for rapaying loans; and the remaining will cover other corporate expenses. Investors can apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares and in multiples of 1,200 thereafter. Rikhav Securities Limited will serve as the market maker for this IPO, while Vivro Financial Services Private Limited will be the lead manager. The window will be open from July 14 to July 16, 2025.

Anthem Biosciences IPO

Anthem Biosciences is launching an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs. 3,395 crore, where promoters and existing shareholders will sell their shares. Since this is a complete OFS, the company itself will not receive any funds from the sale; all proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders.

Anthem Biosciences is centered on innovative contract research, development, and manufacturing (CRDMO) services, encompassing drug discovery to production. The IPO has been managed by a group of book-running lead managers such as JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, J.P. Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities. The window will be open from July 14 to July 16, 2025.

Monika Alcobev IPO

Monika Alcobev, prominent distributor of premium and luxury alcoholic beverages, will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 16, and close on Friday, July 18, 2025. This book-built issue worth Rs.153.68 crore, consisting of 4.79 million new shares and 1 million shares, will be sold by existing shareholders. The share price is expected to be between Rs. 271 and Rs. 286. The share price is expected to range between Rs. 271 and Rs. 286, with a minimum lot size of 400 shares.

Although,retail investors will need to bid for at least 800 shares, which amount to a minimum investment of about Rs 2.29 lakh. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited acts as the registrar. Bhansali Value Creations Private Limited will be the market maker for this offering.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

