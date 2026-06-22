UPI Goes Global: Why the World Is Adopting India’s Digital Payment Revolution

From Singapore and the UAE to France and Cambodia, here’s how India’s homegrown UPI is becoming the global benchmark for instant digital payments. India’s indigenous Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is not just revolutionising Indian payments; it is also emerging as a globally accepted standard for rapid and secure payment systems, working with just a flick of the hand. How often do you pay for your tea, share your bill at a restaurant, or shop at the market, using nothing more than a quick QR code scan? But now it’s second nature to millions of Indians. But what many may not know is that the same payments system is fast gaining acceptance well beyond India’s borders.

Since its launch in 2016, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has transformed the country’s digital payments landscape. Today, it forms the backbone of digital transactions at home and is emerging as one of the biggest technology exports from India. The latest milestone is the integration of UPI payments in Cambodia, which makes it the latest country to adopt the payment system through a partnership between ACLEDA Bank Plc and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

This is more than just another international payment tie-up. It is an affirmation of the increasing global confidence in India’s digital public infrastructure and the UPI model. Here’s how UPI is transforming the future of digital finance with its journey from becoming the world’s largest real-time payment system to expanding in multiple countries.

UPI growth in numbers: From startup payment rail to global giant

UPI, a project of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), launched on April 11, 2016, and the RBI oversaw it. The purpose of UPI was to provide a platform to transfer funds between banks immediately using just one’s phone.

Fast forward nearly a decade and UPI is the backbone of India’s digital payment ecosystem and one of the country’s biggest financial inclusion success stories.

Its growth has been amazing. The UPI usage has shown an exponential growth of nearly 12,000 per cent in a mere 9 years. The transaction volumes have increased from around 2 crore in FY 2016-17 to around 24,162 crore in FY 2025-26. At the same time, transaction value has increased over 4000 times from Rs 0.07 lakh crore in FY 2016-17 to approx. Rs 314 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. These numbers show how deep UPI has penetrated daily life. UPI supports millions of transactions every hour, ranging from grocery shopping and utility bill payments to e-commerce purchases, merchant transactions and peer-to-peer transfers.

UPI at a Glance: Key statistics highlighting the growth of India's digital payment ecosystem. (Source: NPCI)

The platform’s reliability and wide scale have also been appreciated worldwide. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) termed UPI the world’s biggest real-time payment system by transaction volume and lauded India’s success in creating a secure, scalable and interoperable digital public infrastructure.

Its expanding international footprint is a sign of countries increasingly looking to adopt India’s payment infrastructure beyond its borders.

Cambodia becomes 9th country to implement UPI

Cambodia becomes the newest country to join UPI’s global network, expanding India’s digital payments ecosystem to a global scale.

The rollout is a joint effort between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and ACLEDA Bank Plc and was announced in the first phase of the rollout at an event in Phnom Penh which was attended by officials from the National Bank of Cambodia and the Reserve Bank of India.

The integration connects India’s UPI with Cambodia’s Bakong KHQR, the national QR payment system.

For the Indian traveller, the initiative means they can now pay at over 4.5 million merchant locations across Cambodia simply by scanning UPI QR codes through their existing banking apps. There is much less need to exchange money or carry large amounts of cash.

The second phase will develop a fully bi-directional payment corridor. Travellers from Cambodia visiting India will also be able to scan UPI QR codes effortlessly and make payments using their domestic banking apps.

Where can Indians use UPI internationally?

UPI now accepts nine countries, with Cambodia joining the network. Indian travellers can now make payments via UPI in Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Cambodia.

The list is expected to grow as India signs more cross-border payment agreements with countries that want to modernise their retail payment infrastructure and make international transactions easier.

UPI on the global stage

UPI is no longer the story of India. It is an innovation in domestic payments and has grown to become a global benchmark for instant digital payments. India is the global leader in real-time payment transactions, with UPI making up nearly 49 per cent of all such transactions worldwide, the IMF said in its June 2025 assessment.

The platform handles more than 66 crore transactions per day, which is more than many global payment networks in terms of daily transaction volume. The success has prompted governments and financial institutions across the world to explore India’s interoperable payment architecture.

Several countries already have UPI in place, allowing Indian travellers and businesses to make seamless digital payments abroad.

Country UPI Status / Key Feature Singapore Connected to PayNow, enabling seamless cross-border money transfers. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Accepted at major merchant locations and widely used by the Indian diaspora. France UPI acceptance is expanding, making digital payments easier for Indian tourists. Mauritius Integrated into the country’s digital payment ecosystem. Nepal Accepted across merchant locations nationwide. Bhutan Supports real-time cross-border digital payments. Sri Lanka Provides Indian travellers with a convenient digital payment option. Qatar UPI services are operational. Cambodia The latest addition to the UPI network. Indian travellers can now pay at over 4.5 million merchants through Cambodia’s KHQR payment network. A two-way payment corridor is also planned.

In the next phase, Cambodian visitors will also be able to make payments in India based on UPI through their domestic banking apps.

Each new partnership is cementing India’s position as a global exporter of digital public infrastructure.

How UPI became a global success story

The secret of UPI’s success is one powerful idea — interoperability.

So a closed payment wallet is restricted to the platform it is built on. UPI is a common infrastructure connecting banks and payment apps The payment experience is seamless across platforms whether the user pays through Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM or a banking app.

This open architecture has fuelled innovation, improved customer experience and created healthy competition between payment providers. It has also enabled users to pick any UPI-enabled app and merchants to avail themselves of instant settlements without expensive infrastructure.

Today, a few seconds is all it takes to pay a roadside vendor, book cinema tickets, order food online, or transfer money to friends. UPI is an integral part of our life.

Why the UPI model in India is getting global attention

With UPI’s speed, affordability and interoperability, countries across Asia, the Middle East and Europe are increasingly eyeing India’s payment architecture, which offers capabilities that many traditional payment systems don’t.

It provides governments with a scalable framework to increase financial inclusion and reduce reliance on cash. Instantaneous settlements. For businesses, it reduces the cost of transactions. It offers consumers a rapid, secure and convenient way to make digital payments without sharing sensitive bank account details.

As digital commerce expands around the world, more and more people view UPI as a model that other countries can follow for their payment ecosystems.

The digital foundation that powered UPI

UPI did not come up overnight. It was built on years of investment in India’s digital public infrastructure.

Schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana have brought millions of unbanked people into the formal banking system. Aadhaar has built a trusted digital identity infrastructure that makes it easy and secure to authenticate for financial services.

India’s rapid smartphone adoption, one of the fastest 5G rollouts globally, and cheap mobile internet have further accelerated digital payments across India, in both urban and rural areas.

The combination of these initiatives created the perfect ecosystem for UPI to scale up rapidly and become one of the world’s largest digital payment platforms.

What UPI means for everyday user

UPI has transformed the way Indians deal with their money.

People can transfer funds 24×7, pay utility bills, shop online, recharge mobile phones, donate to charities and pay neighbourhood stores within seconds. The platform further enhances privacy by enabling users to pay through a UPI ID instead of sharing bank account details.

Merchants can now rely less on cash thanks to digital payments, which have also simplified accounting and enabled faster settlements. The result is a payment ecosystem that is equally beneficial for multi-national retailers, neighbourhood kirana stores and road-side vendors.

The road ahead: UPI’s next 10 years

The success story of UPI continues to unfold. The next stage of growth would be to onboard millions of new users and merchants into the digital payments ecosystem and further expand the international footprint of UPI. The Government of India and NPCI continue to invest in policy support, technological innovation and stronger global partnerships to make cross-border payments faster, safer and more seamless.

As more countries move toward interoperable payment systems, India’s homegrown UPI platform is poised to play an even larger role in the future of global digital finance.

It has evolved from a mere payments utility for Indian consumers to a global showcase of digital finance. UPI is changing how India pays and is shaping the future of payments around the world as increasing numbers of countries adopt interoperable payment systems.

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