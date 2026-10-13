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Home > Business News > UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali

UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali

The proposed framework could introduce a 0.4% merchant discount rate on certain transactions, subject to applicable caps and exemptions.

NPCI has deferred the rollout of MDR charges on eligible UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 until after Diwali.
NPCI has deferred the rollout of MDR charges on eligible UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 until after Diwali.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 14:33 IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has postponed the implementation of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 until after Diwali. The revised framework was initially scheduled to come into effect on October 15, 2026. The decision provides merchants and payment service providers additional time to prepare for the proposed changes during the festive shopping season. The new implementation date has not yet been announced. Source: The Economic Times.

Why Has NPCI Deferred the MDR Rollout?

The decision comes ahead of Diwali, one of India’s busiest shopping periods, when digital payments typically see increased activity. Retailers and payment industry participants had raised concerns about introducing the new fee structure during the festive season. The postponement will give merchants, banks and payment platforms more time to prepare their systems for the revised framework. According to reports, NPCI will communicate the new implementation date to stakeholders later.

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What Is the Proposed MDR Charge on UPI Payments?

Under the announced framework, eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4%, subject to applicable caps and exemptions. The fee is intended to support participants in the digital payments ecosystem, including banks and payment service providers. Source: Press Information Bureau. However, the proposed fee will not apply to every UPI transaction. Person-to-person transfers will remain free regardless of the amount, while merchant payments up to Rs 2,000 will continue to attract zero MDR. Eligible small merchants covered under the zero-MDR framework will also remain exempt.

Will Customers Have to Pay More for UPI Transactions?

According to the government’s clarification, MDR is a merchant-side charge and is not intended to be collected from customers. The framework aims to support the sustainability of India’s digital payment infrastructure while protecting individuals and eligible small merchants from additional charges. With implementation postponed until after Diwali, merchants and payment providers now have more time to prepare. The exact rollout date and any further clarifications will be important developments to watch.
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UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali
Tags: Diwali 2026MDR rollout postponedMerchant Discount RateNPCINPCI latest newsUPI MDR ChargesUPI paymentsUPI payments above Rs 2000UPI transaction charges

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UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali
UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali
UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali
UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali
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