Urban Company Shares Jump 13%: Why Are Investors Backing Company That Still Isn’t Profitable?

Urban Company, a platform for home services, remained in focus on Monday as its shares jumped 13.43 per cent in morning trade after its June quarter earnings. The company is still not making a profit, but investors appeared heartened by the narrower losses, improved margins and strong revenue growth, indicating more confidence in its route toward profitability.

Urban company shares were up 13.43% at ₹146.77 on the NSE around 10:17 am. The stock opened at ₹136.33 and soared up to 17.63 per cent to an intraday high of ₹152.21 in the session. The firm’s market capitalisation touched about ₹21,550 crore, driven by the stock’s rally.

Why Are Investors Buying Non-Profit Companies?

The rise on Monday was driven by a significant improvement in operational performance, rather than a return to profitability. On a consolidated basis, Urban Company reported a sequentially narrower net loss of 92.12 crore for April-June, compared with 161.16 crore for January-March. The company swung to a loss as against a net profit of Rs 6.94 crore during the same quarter last year but investors seemed happy with the speed at which losses are narrowing.

The company also said operating performance improved. EBITDA loss was reduced to Rs 93 crore from Rs 114 crore in the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin improved to -17.53% from -26.89% a year ago, driven by improved cost control and operating efficiencies.

Revenue Growth Helps Turnaround Tale

That helped underpin confidence in the revenue growth. Urban Company’s operating revenue rose 44 per cent to ₹528.34 crore in the June quarter from ₹367.27 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, revenue grew 24% from ₹425.56 crore in the March quarter.

The company also reported growth across all its major business segments, including India consumer services, native products, international operations and the fast-growing InstaHelp vertical.

This combination of strong revenue growth and improving margins is being viewed by investors as the company scaling without losses growing at the same pace.

InstaHelp Emerges as The Key Growth Bet

One of the main talking points post-earnings was the performance of InstaHelp, Urban Company’s quick home-services offering.

Morgan Stanley says its ‘faster, cheaper, better’ strategy is beginning to show results. The brokering highlighted a 10% increase in service partners, nearly 30% growth in net transaction value, lower customer churn, faster service delivery and improved utilisation of professionals.

The brokerage thinks competition concerns have become less of an investment driver than execution and expects profitability targets to be achieved sooner than management’s own guidance.

Morgan Stanley sees further upside

The company raised revenue estimates for Urban Company’s core business (excluding InstaHelp) by 4-12% for FY27-FY29 and its adjusted EBITDA estimates by 1-15% after the June quarter results.

The broking also expects the company’s return on capital employed to normalise to above 20% once it achieves steady-state margins. The broker said the current valuation has become more attractive and Urban Company is a potential re-rating candidate in the medium term.

The Bigger Market Signal

Monday’s robust rebound was a significant change in investor sentiment. The market appears to be rewarding visible improvements in execution, faster top-line growth, and a clear reduction in losses, rather than waiting for Urban Company to report profits. The signal from Dalal Street is getting louder for growth-orientated companies. If they see credible evidence that they are getting closer to profitability, investors may be willing to endure short-term losses.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)