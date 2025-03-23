Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • US Fed to Resume Easing Monetary Policy by June, Says Jefferies ‘Greed & Fear’ Report

US Fed to Resume Easing Monetary Policy by June, Says Jefferies ‘Greed & Fear’ Report

US Fed noted that it will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks before adjusting the interest rate.

US Fed to Resume Easing Monetary Policy by June, Says Jefferies ‘Greed & Fear’ Report

US Fed to Resume Easing Monetary Policy by June, Says Jefferies 'Greed & Fear' Report


The US Federal Reserve is likely to ease monetary policy rates by June, Jefferies said in its latest ‘Greed and Fear’ report, with a rider that though the rate cut could be earlier if the data and market action are bad enough.

“Money markets are currently expecting 64 basis points of rate cuts this year, Jefferies said in its report this week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the latest monetary policy meeting this week, the US central bank kept unchanged the key interest rate at 4.25-4.50 per cent, on expected lines.

US Fed noted that it will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks before adjusting the interest rate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run.

Uncertainty around the economic outlook has increased, US Fed had noted. The Committee said it was attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate (managing inflation and maintaining economic growth).

What Did Fed Say?

“In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments,” Fed had said.

Affects Trump’s Tariff Policy

There have been apprehensions among the policymakers that Trump tariffs may translate into persistently higher inflation in the US. They have indicated that their future course of action will take into account Trump’s various policies, including the imposition of tariffs on various countries.

Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasizing that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries to ensure fair trade.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach 654.3 Billion USD, Gaining 305 Million USD

Filed under

Federal reserve Federal Reserve Interest Rates Jerome Powell

newsx

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: High-Stakes Season Opener At Chepauk
zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’
newsx

Can A Sitting Judge In India Be Removed? The Process of Impeachment Explained
RSS General Secretary Dat

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Overlooking Dara Shikoh
newsx

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal
newsx

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI – Match Prediction, Key Players, And Who Will Win Today’s...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: High-Stakes Season Opener At Chepauk

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: High-Stakes Season Opener At Chepauk

Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’

Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’

Can A Sitting Judge In India Be Removed? The Process of Impeachment Explained

Can A Sitting Judge In India Be Removed? The Process of Impeachment Explained

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Overlooking Dara Shikoh

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Overlooking Dara Shikoh

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival