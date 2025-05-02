Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
US Job Market Shows Resilience With 177,000-Strong April Hiring, Unemployment Remains at 4.2%

American employers added 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing economists' expectations despite concerns over President Trump’s trade policies.

American employers added 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing economists’ expectations and demonstrating the continued strength of the U.S. labor market despite concerns over President Donald Trump’s trade policies, The Associated Press reported on Friday, citing the latest report from the Labor Department.

The April figure, while down slightly from a revised 185,000 jobs in March, exceeded economists’ predictions for a more modest increase of 135,000 jobs, the report said, adding that the unemployment rate remained steady at a low 4.2%, signalling that the labor market was maintaining its momentum even in the face of economic uncertainties.

The job growth defies concerns raised by the trade wars and the imposition of new tariffs under Trump’s administration, which had fuelled fears of a potential recession. However, the report shows that the job market has yet to reflect the potential negative effects of these policies.

“The labor market refuses to buckle in the face of trade war uncertainty,” Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at fwdbonds, a financial markets research firm, told AP. “Politicians can count their lucky stars that companies are holding on to their workers despite the storm clouds forming that could slow the economy further in the second half of the year.”

According to the report, the April job gains were spread across several sectors, with transportation and warehousing companies adding 29,000 jobs. This surge is seen as a sign that businesses may be preparing for increased costs due to new tariffs, which are expected to drive up the price of imported goods.

Additionally, healthcare companies reportedly added nearly 51,000 jobs, bars and restaurants saw an increase of nearly 17,000 jobs, and construction firms hired an additional 11,000 workers, the report said. However, factories saw a small loss of 1,000 jobs during the month.

Despite these gains, the Labor Department, according to AP, revised down job figures for February and March, reducing the number of jobs created in those months by 58,000.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% from March and 3.8% from the same time last year, bringing wages close to the 3.5% growth that economists consider in line with the Federal Reserve’s inflation target of 2%.

Filed under

Trump's Tariffs US Job Market US unemployment rate

