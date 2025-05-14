Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report

S&P Global’s Global Crude Oil Markets Short-term Outlook projects global oil (total liquids) demand growth will average 750,000 b/d in 2025. This marks a downward revision of 500,000 b/d from the previous forecast.

The United States may reduce its oil production in 2026 as slowing global demand, declining crude prices, and trade uncertainties weigh on the energy sector, according to a new report by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The report states that total US oil production for 2025 is expected to average 13.46 million barrels per day (b/d), reflecting a year-on-year gain of 252,000 b/d. However, production is forecast to fall to 13.33 million b/d in 2026—a decline of 130,000 b/d. The analysis highlights mounting risks that could disrupt recent growth trends in the global oil market.

Demand Growth Slows Sharply After Strong Q1

S&P Global’s Global Crude Oil Markets Short-term Outlook projects global oil (total liquids) demand growth will average 750,000 b/d in 2025. This marks a downward revision of 500,000 b/d from the previous forecast. The report notes strong demand in the first quarter of 2025, when growth reached 1.75 million b/d year-over-year. However, demand growth for the remaining quarters of the year is expected to slow significantly to an average of 420,000 b/d.

Analysts Highlight Trade Uncertainty and Surplus Risk

Jim Burkhard, Vice President and Global Head of Crude Oil Research at S&P Global Commodity Insights, noted early warning signs of a possible downturn. “Although the magnitude of a potential economic and oil demand downturn is as uncertain as the future course of U.S. tariffs, the impact will be negative,” Burkhard said. “The level of severity is now the big question.”

He emphasized that a price-driven decline in US production would mark a pivotal moment for oil markets and may set the stage for a future price recovery. However, this depends largely on how economic conditions evolve.

Tariff Policies Weigh on Market Sentiment

Ian Stewart, Associate Director at S&P Global Commodity Insights, pointed to the impact of trade policy changes. “Dizzying changes to U.S. tariffs—both real and proposed—are taking their toll on market sentiment,” Stewart said. He added that the current outlook assumes some easing of trade barriers with China and progress in trade talks with Europe, Japan, and others. “That means that the risk for additional downside is very real. Any periods of price strength are likely to be fragile,” he concluded.

(With Inputs From ANI)

