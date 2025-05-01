Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report

The US has reportedly reached out to China in a bid to initiate discussions over President Trump’s steep 145% tariffs.

US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report


The United States has reached out to China in a bid to initiate discussions over President Donald Trump’s steep 145% tariffs, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a social media account linked to Chinese state media—potentially signalling a thaw in an otherwise tense trade relationship.

According to Yuyuan Tantian, an account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, “The U.S. has proactively reached out to China through multiple channels, hoping to hold discussions on the tariff issue,” citing unnamed sources.

Beijing, which has blasted the tariffs as “bullying” and vowed not to cave to American pressure, appears to be taking calculated steps to mitigate economic damage. As reported by Reuters, China has quietly drawn up a list of U.S.-made goods that will be exempt from its retaliatory 125% tariffs—including pharmaceuticals, microchips and jet engines—easing the burden on domestic industries.

Some U.S. officials, meanwhile, have expressed cautious optimism, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently telling Fox Business Network that “high tariffs of 145% on the U.S. side and 125% on the Chinese side needed to be de-escalated for negotiations to begin.”

“I am confident that the Chinese will want to reach a deal. And as I said, this is going to be a multi-step process,” Bessent said, according to Reuters. “First, we need to de-escalate, and then over time, we will start focusing on a larger trade deal.”

According to the report, that “larger trade deal” would likely revisit the commitments made under Trump’s 2020 “Phase 1” trade pact, in which China agreed to boost purchases of U.S. goods by $200 billion annually. Those targets were never met, partly due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after the deal was signed.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett echoed the sentiment during an interview with CNBC, noting that there have been “loose discussions all over both governments” about the tariffs. He pointed to China’s selective easing of duties on U.S. goods last week as a positive signal.

Yet any momentum toward reconciliation remains uncertain. The Chinese foreign ministry has likened giving in to Trump’s tariffs to “drinking poison,” even as the Yuyuan Tantian post warned that China must “observe closely, even force out the U.S.’ true intentions, to maintain the initiative in both negotiation and confrontation.”

“Before the U.S. takes any substantive action, China has no need to engage in talks with the U.S.,” the post added, citing anonymous experts. “However, if the U.S. wishes to initiate contact, there is no harm at this stage for China to engage.”

Meanwhile, a recent study by Nomura Securities estimated that a 50% drop in Chinese exports to the U.S. could ultimately cost around 16 million jobs across China’s economy, Reuters reported.

Bessent reinforced the pressure China faces, stressing that “they sell us about five times more than we sell them. So their factories are closing down as we speak.” He also hinted at broader issues to be addressed in future negotiations, including non-tariff trade barriers and the longstanding U.S. complaint over Chinese intellectual property theft. “Everything is on the table for the economic relationship,” Bessent reportedly said.

newsx

