Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
US Slashes 'De Minimis' Tariff on Low-Value China Parcels to 54%

The US will reduce the "de minimis" tariff on low-value items imported from China, according to an executive order from the White House.

US Slashes ‘De Minimis’ Tariff on Low-Value China Parcels to 54%

The US will reduce the "de minimis" tariff on low-value items imported from China, according to an executive order from the White House.


The United States will reduce the “de minimis” tariff on low-value items imported from China, according to an executive order from the White House on Monday, Reuters reported. This move is seen as a step towards de-escalating the ongoing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The tariff reduction, which impacts major Chinese e-commerce players such as Shein and Temu, comes after a recent deal between Washington and Beijing aimed at unwinding much of the trade duties that have been imposed on each other’s goods since early April. While a joint statement from both nations in Geneva did not specifically address the de minimis duties, the White House executive order revealed that the tariff on items valued at up to $800 and shipped from China via postal services will be slashed to 54%, down from the previous 120%.

The tariff relief will take effect starting May 14, and a flat fee of $100 will remain in place for these shipments, the report said. “Carriers can pay either the 54% or the $100 fee per package,” industry experts told Reuters. Logistics companies and freight forwarders will collect these tariff fees from sellers in China in advance.

Previously, the de minimis exemption allowed items valued up to $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free and with minimal inspections. However, in February, President Donald Trump announced the end of this exemption, imposing a 120% tax or a planned $200 flat fee, which was set to take effect by June. This decision was largely driven by concerns that the exemption was being exploited by companies like Shein, Temu, and other e-commerce businesses, as well as by traffickers of illicit goods such as fentanyl.

According to the report, the volume of shipments entering the U.S. through the de minimis channel surged in recent years, with more than 90% of all packages arriving duty-free. Of those, approximately 60% were from China, with direct-to-consumer retailers like Shein and Temu leading the charge. According to 2024 congressional testimony from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official, the average value of a de minimis shipment during fiscal year 2023 was just $54.

 

