US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Outperforms as AI Rally Drives Gains; S&P 500, Dow Jones Follow With 1% Rise; What’s Behind the Rally?

US Stock Markets Rally Despite Global Uncertainty: The US stock markets ended the week like they had something to prove. You know, right when people were already bracing for another round of volatility, Wall Street sort of found fresh momentum. It was easing tensions in the Middle East, plus that unstoppable AI rally, which gave the bulls something to genuinely cheer for. Even though the Federal Reserve kept everyone guessing about interest rates and the US dollar was out there flexing its muscles, investors still weren’t ready to hit the brakes. The S&P 500 climbed about 1% to wrap up at 7,500.58, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite pretty much stole the spotlight with gains of more than 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average didn’t get left behind; it added 0.7% to close at 51,564.70.

So, what kept Wall Street smiling? Well, again, technology and semiconductor stocks did the big lifting, like they always seem to. Businesses riding the artificial intelligence wave kept pulling in investor attention, which is another way of saying AI is still the market’s most-liked growth narrative. For now, the vibe of innovation is outweighing the worries about higher interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and yes, a stronger dollar, so the US stock markets are staying firmly on the front foot.

Index Name Closing Level Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 50,579.70 +294.04 +0.58% S&P 500 Index 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37% Nasdaq Composite Index 26,343.97 +50.87 +0.19% Russell 2000 (Small Caps) 2,869.23 +25.77 +0.91%

What’s Fueling Wall Street? From SpaceX’s Sky-High Debut to Oil Relief and the Fed’s Next Move

SpaceX Debut had Wall Street leaning in

If there was one stock nobody could stop talking about this week, it was SpaceX. Elon Musk’s space heavyweight surged 15% over the week after its blockbuster market debut. Friday, however, saw some profit booking, trimming gains by 3.5% and closing around $185. Still, the broader hype refused to fade, with investors treating it as a reminder that the market still has a strong appetite for bold growth stories.

Oil markets finally got a breather

Not every move came from earnings, geopolitics did some of the heavy lifting. An interim US–Iran agreement helped reopen oil shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, easing fears of major supply disruption. Brent settled at $79.85 per barrel, while WTI closed at $76.60. Lower oil prices also took some pressure off inflation worries, though traders are still watching the Middle East closely for any sudden twists.

The Fed isn’t cutting rates, and markets already know it

Wall Street may have rallied, but the Federal Reserve wasn’t in a giving mood. Rates were held steady at 3.50%–3.75%, with policymakers clearly signaling that inflation remains the core concern. The result: a stronger US dollar and a more cautious sense of optimism across markets. Treasury yields edged lower, with the 10-year at 4.437% and the 2-year near 4.153%, hinting that investors are pricing in a slower, more measured path ahead.

Wall Street Quiet on Holiday Close, All Eyes Now on Inflation and the Fed

As US markets shut on Friday for the Juneteenth holiday, the week ended quietly, but only on the surface. Underneath, it was another stretch of strong gains and this constant second-guessing of what the Fed might do next. Now the mood shifts, from price action to reality checks, like, okay wait, what’s actually real. Next week, inflation data takes center stage again. Think of it as the market’s “truth serum”, it’ll decide whether rate-cut hopes are justified or just wishful thinking. Along with that, key economic indicators should help investors work out if this rally has real legs or if it’s mostly late-cycle optimism with a pulse. Also, Fed commentary is going to be in the spotlight. At this point, even a slightly different tone can scramble expectations faster than actual policy changes. Corporate earnings and guidance will add another layer, mainly around whether companies are still defending margins, or starting to feel the squeeze in a more obvious way.

Geopolitics in the Middle East stays an unpredictable wildcard, calm one day, headline-driven the next. Still, despite all the noise, markets are clearly leaning into the same storyline: AI-led growth, tech leadership, and an economy that keeps surprising on the upside.

(This article has inputs from Reuters)

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