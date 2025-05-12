US To Cut China Tariffs To 30%, Beijing Responds With 10% For 90 Days

Since beginning his second term, President Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to tariff reciprocity, stating that the US will match tariffs imposed by any country, including India, to ensure fair trade.

The United States and China have agreed to suspend their previously announced reciprocal tariffs and counter-tariffs for an initial period of 90 days. According to a joint statement released on Monday, both countries acknowledged the critical importance of their bilateral economic and trade relationship—not only for their national interests but also for the stability of the global economy. During the 90-day period starting April 9, China will impose a 10 per cent tariff on US goods, while the United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods at around 30 per cent.

Joint Statement Emphasises Long-Term Economic Cooperation

The joint statement noted that both nations “recognised the importance of a sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationship.” The statement also mentioned that recent discussions had allowed both sides to reflect on mutual concerns. “Both countries reflected on their recent discussions and believed that continued discussions have the potential to address each side’s concerns in their economic and trade relationship,” it said.

Mechanism Established for Future Economic Dialogue

To support continued engagement, the US and China have agreed to establish a formal mechanism for ongoing dialogue. The discussions will alternate between China and the United States or may take place in a third country upon mutual agreement. The Chinese delegation will be led by He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council. The US delegation will include Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, and Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative.

“These discussions may be conducted alternately in China and the United States, or a third country upon agreement of the Parties. As required, the two sides may conduct working-level consultations on relevant economic and trade issues,” the statement added.

Trump Maintains Tariff Reciprocity Stance

President Donald Trump initially imposed reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries with which the US has trade deficits. Following the initiation of talks by several countries, Trump paused the tariffs for a 90-day period. However, during this pause, he introduced a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all trading partners starting April 9. For China specifically, Trump had indicated potential tariff levels as high as 245 per cent. Chinese tariffs on US goods reached up to 125 per cent before the agreement.

Since beginning his second term, President Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to tariff reciprocity, stating that the US will match tariffs imposed by any country, including India, to ensure fair trade.

(With Inputs From ANI)

