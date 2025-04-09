Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
US Treasury Defends 125% Tariff On China, Names India Key Negotiation Partner

Bessent also credited President Trump for standing firm. He said, “The successful negotiating strategy that President Trump implemented a week ago today. It has brought more than 75 countries forward to negotiate"

US Treasury Defends 125% Tariff On China, Names India Key Negotiation Partner


US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent didn’t hold back on Wednesday as he explained the reasoning behind slapping China with a massive 125% tariff. Speaking at the White House with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt by his side, Bessent said it’s not just about China—it’s about bad actors in global trade.

“Well, it’s about bad actors. And what we see is some of the very early countries are China’s neighbours that we’re going to see. I’ve seen Vietnam today. Japan is in front, South Korea and India. So we will see,” Bessent said.

He made it clear: China’s trade practices have created huge imbalances. “China is the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and they are the biggest source of the US trade problems. And indeed they are a problem for the rest of the world.”

Trump’s Strategy Brings Over 75 Countries To The Table

Bessent also credited President Trump for standing firm. He said, “The successful negotiating strategy that President Trump implemented a week ago today. It has brought more than 75 countries forward to negotiate. It took great courage – great courage for him to stay the course until this moment, and it ended up here.”

He added that countries choosing dialogue over retaliation are being rewarded with a lower 10% baseline tariff. “Do not retaliate, and you will be rewarded.”

Bessent confirmed that Trump wants to be hands-on. “President Trump wants to be personally involved. So that’s why we’re hitting the 90-day plan.”

The talks won’t just focus on trade. He pointed to a possible LNG project in Alaska, with Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan showing interest.

White House: “The World’s Calling Us, Not China”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt joined in, saying the world’s attention is clearly shifting. “Many of you in the media clearly missed the ‘art of the deal’… The entire world is calling the United States of America, not China, because they need our markets.”

She added, “We finally have a president here at the White House who is playing the long game, who is doing what is right for the American worker.”

China Fires Back with 84% Tariffs

Meanwhile, China isn’t backing down. Just hours before the US move, Beijing hiked its tariffs on American goods from 34% to 84%, kicking in April 10. The back-and-forth continues—and all eyes are on what’s next.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Trump Targets China with Higher Tariffs, A Massive 125% Hike On Lack Of Respect

