In the world of social media, customers often vent their frustrations about businesses, but occasionally, brands receive praise for their unique and thoughtful approaches. Recently, BigBasket, the popular e-commerce and grocery platform, was on the receiving end of positive feedback from a customer who noticed a clever marketing move.

A social media user, Amirtha Murugesan, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to commend BigBasket for a surprising combo offer that included sanitary napkins and ice cream. Sharing a screenshot of the promotion, she playfully praised the brand for its creativity in pairing two seemingly unrelated items together.

“Well played @bigbasket_com,” Murugesan tweeted, tagging the company.

Her post quickly gained attention, with many users applauding BigBasket’s inventive marketing. One user called it a “mastermind marketing plan,” while another remarked that the combo felt like “I feel you girl” for those in need of both comfort and relief. “Unbeatable problem-solving capability,” wrote a third, appreciating the thoughtfulness behind the offer.

BigBasket’s response, however, was unexpected. In an apparent mix-up, the company assumed the post was a complaint and quickly apologized for the “inconvenience” caused. They requested the user’s registered contact number to resolve the supposed issue.

The response quickly became a source of amusement for many users, with several laughing at the confusion. Some users advised BigBasket to read the post carefully before responding. “When they’re so used to handling complaints, the default template turns to ‘Sorry’,” wrote one user.

MyFrido CEO Ganesh Sonawane humorously pointed out that “praises are so rare on X that brands by default assume that a tag means a complaint.”

Others chimed in, discussing how automation sometimes leads to awkward responses. “Bot life is so awkward,” one user wrote, echoing sentiments that automated replies often miss the mark.

While the mix-up provided some entertainment for social media users, it also sparked discussions on how companies handle customer interactions, especially at scale.

