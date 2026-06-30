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Home > Business News > Using ‘Unapproved’ AI Tools in Government Offices? Here’s What New Advisory Says

Using ‘Unapproved’ AI Tools in Government Offices? Here’s What New Advisory Says

Government offices are restricting unapproved AI tools for official work following CERT-In advisories on AI-driven cyber threats. Here's what the new guidance means.

Using 'Unapproved' AI Tools? Govt Tightens Rules After CERT-In Advisory, Here's What Changed
Using 'Unapproved' AI Tools? Govt Tightens Rules After CERT-In Advisory, Here's What Changed

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 11:16 IST

The Indian government is trying to ensure that the use of artificial intelligence that is now part of everyday work does not put sensitive information at risk. Government departments are now tightening controls on the use of AI applications for official work, particularly where this involves sensitive or confidential data following a fresh CERT-In cybersecurity advisory. According to a recent Moneycontrol report, the government has asked all Indian government employees to use only those AI programs that are approved by the government. This includes all official data, confidential data, and data that is confidential in nature. This is intended to combat the increase in cybersecurity threats.

So, what has changed?

Moneycontrol has accessed internal communications showing that government organisations have been asked to restrict the use of unauthorised external AI platforms when handling official data.

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The advisory specifically states government organisations should limit the use of external AI tools when processing or sharing official, confidential and sensitive information. But the report clarified that the directive is not a ban on generative AI outright. Employees can continue to use approved AI solutions that meet government security requirements.

Why is the government concerned about using AI tools?

These warnings follow advisories from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), who have alerted the government departments about the impending threat of AI-related risks. As per CERT-In, there is an escalating risk of criminals automating the identification of potential cybersecurity loopholes and speeding up security breaches using their intelligent counterparts. This scenario means that most organisations have less time to detect and secure flaws before an attack occurs. CERT-In has urged organisations to strengthen the defences in their current framework and respond to major vulnerabilities within 12 to 24 hours.

What are the security requirements for government offices?

The report states that the advisory is not just about limiting the use of AI tools. Government organisations have also been directed to enhance multi-factor authentication for critical systems, implement security patches on time, conduct regular vulnerability assessments and security audits, closely monitor internet-facing infrastructure and keep secure offline backups. Additionally, departments have been asked to disclose all cybersecurity attacks to CERT-In and nominate focal points to be in charge of cybersecurity compliance.

The measure is prompted by security concerns over the potential of advanced AI models to enable the automated carrying out of various sophisticated cyber attacks in real-time.

How CERT-In will tackle AI-enabled cyberthreats

Last month, CERT-In had warned about frontier AI tools that help attackers automate different stages of an attack and speed up cyberattacks with a greater level of sophistication.

The agency called for more rigorous identity controls, constant surveillance, faster patch management, human supervision of AI systems and protections against data breaches or the misuse of AI technologies.

CERT-In had earlier also issued standalone guidelines for technology providers and manufacturers of equipment this month. These consist of AI-based vulnerability scanning, secure SDLC, refreshed SBOMs, enhanced authentications, and disclosure of critical security flaws promptly.

Does this mean AI is being banned in government offices?

No. According to the Moneycontrol report, the latest instructions should not be interpreted as a ban on generative AI.

Instead, the emphasis is on making sure that government data, official and sensitive, is handled only through AI platforms that have been cleared under government cybersecurity norms. The bigger picture is to enable responsible adoption of AI and reduce the risks of fast-moving AI-powered cyber threats.

Also Read: Indian Households Are Selling Old Gold In Large Numbers; What’s Behind The Sudden Rush?

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Using ‘Unapproved’ AI Tools in Government Offices? Here’s What New Advisory Says
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Using ‘Unapproved’ AI Tools in Government Offices? Here’s What New Advisory Says

Using ‘Unapproved’ AI Tools in Government Offices? Here’s What New Advisory Says

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Using ‘Unapproved’ AI Tools in Government Offices? Here’s What New Advisory Says
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Using ‘Unapproved’ AI Tools in Government Offices? Here’s What New Advisory Says
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