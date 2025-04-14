Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  Uttar Pradesh Doubles GSDP And Per Capita Income, Emerges As India's Growth Engine: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Doubles GSDP And Per Capita Income, Emerges As India’s Growth Engine: CM Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister claimed that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in India to have successfully doubled both its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income

Uttar Pradesh Doubles GSDP And Per Capita Income, Emerges As India’s Growth Engine: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Doubles GSDP and Per Capita Income, Emerges as India's Growth Engine: CM Yogi Adityanath


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state has emerged as the growth engine of India and now plays a crucial role in the country’s development journey. Speaking at the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting, he highlighted the state’s economic transformation over the past eight years. “Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to have succeeded in more than doubling its GSDP and per capita income,” he said. He credited this achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and outlined the policies and reforms that enabled the shift from an “ailing state” to a revenue surplus one.

Uttar Pradesh Doubles GSDP And Per Capita Income

The Chief Minister claimed that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in India to have successfully doubled both its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income. “Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the growth engine of India for the development of the country and realising the vision of a developed India,” he said. He also criticised previous governments, alleging they had “destroyed the state’s economy, reducing per capita income to below the national average.”

Reforms And Investment-Friendly Environment Driving Growth In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath attributed the state’s progress to investor-friendly policies, improved law and order, and the removal of unnecessary regulations. “Leakages of funds have been stopped, technology has been used, reforms introduced at various points, garnered people’s confidence. UP is marching forward in all the fields today,” he said.

Focus On Infrastructure and Connectivity

The Chief Minister highlighted UP’s infrastructure development, noting, “Uttar Pradesh today has the longest expressway, the longest rail network, and India’s first rapid metro.” He announced that the Jewar Airport will be operational in 2025, marking another major step in connectivity and industrial growth.

Revenue Surplus Status Achieved

He also claimed that UP  has become a revenue surplus state under his government. “This state, under the previous government, was unable to pay its employees’ salaries on time,” he said, contrasting it with the current economic condition.

(With Inputs From ANI)

