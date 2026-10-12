Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront) IPO Opens on October 13, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront) is an RBI-registered non-banking financial company engaged in digital personal lending through its “LoanFront – Personal Loan App”, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 42.10 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 77,96,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 5 each with a price band of ₹ 51 – ₹ 54 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Anchor Portion – Not more than 22,00,000 Equity Shares

Net QIB – Not more than 14,94,000 Equity Shares

NII– Up to 11,16,000 Equity Shares

Individual Investors – Not less than 25,96,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker – Up to 3,90,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized towards augmenting the capital base of the Company and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor bidding will be on Monday, October 12, 2026 and the issue will open on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 and will close on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Getfive Advisors Private Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Mr. Itha Venkata Raghava Gowrinath, Chairman, Managing Director & Promoter of Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront) expressed,“The launch of our Initial Public Offering marks an important milestone in the journey of Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront), from an NBFC licence holder to a technology-led digital lending platform. Through the LoanFront app, we have focused on extending credit access to salaried and self-employed individuals, including first-time borrowers across urban and semi-urban India, with the app crossing 114 lakh downloads and cumulative disbursements of ₹ 1,500 Crore as of June 2026. The proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilised primarily to augment our capital base, supporting the growth of our loan book in line with RBI capital adequacy norms. As we enter the public markets, our focus remains on disciplined underwriting, robust risk management, expanding our co-lending partnerships and continued investment in our technology platform.”

Mr. Aman Jain, Director of Getfive Advisors Private Limited said, “India’s digital lending ecosystem continues to expand, supported by rising smartphone penetration, digital KYC and growing demand for formal credit among underserved borrowers. Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront) has built a fully digital lending journey on its owned LoanFront platform, combining direct lending, co-lending and platform services to NBFCs. The proposed utilisation of the IPO proceeds towards augmenting the Company’s capital base is expected to support the growth of its loan portfolio. With an experienced management team, a technology-driven underwriting framework and a growing base of repeat customers, the Company is well placed to participate in the long-term growth opportunity in India’s retail credit market.”



About Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront):

Incorporated in Kolkata in 2009, Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront) is an RBI-registered NBFC offering unsecured personal loans to salaried and self-employed individuals through its “LoanFront – Personal Loan App”, on a direct lending and co-lending basis. The Company also earns platform fees and commission by offering its application and technology services to other NBFCs.

A subsidiary of Capfront Technologies Private Limited, the Company owns the LoanFront app, loan management system and associated intellectual property. As of July 31, 2026, its Assets Under Management stood at ₹ 8,124.05 Lakhs, with a CRAR of 43.80%. The Company has its registered office in Kolkata and its corporate office in Bengaluru.

In FY26, the Company achieved Revenue of ₹ 3,679.94 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin of 29.47% & PAT Margin of 5.36%.

For the four-month period ended July 2026, the Company achieved Revenue of ₹ 1,800.33 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin of 41.72% & PAT Margin of 16.70%.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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