Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience

Vantara also played a vital role in reintroducing the extinct-in-the-wild Spix’s Macaw—further proof of its global conservation impact.

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience


Vantara, one of the world’s top wildlife rescue and conservation organisations, has launched its brand-new website — vantara.in. The announcement came on the birthday of its founder and visionary philanthropist, Anant Mukesh Ambani.

The launch marks a major digital leap for Vantara. It brings immersive storytelling, stunning visuals, and intuitive design together to create a unique online experience rooted in wildlife conservation.

Not a Zoo, But a Rescue & Rehab Centre

The new website makes it clear: Vantara isn’t a zoo. It’s a world-class rescue and rehabilitation centre. A 360-degree visual tour lets visitors step inside the world of Vantara, giving them a real sense of its mission and scale.

Interactive motion graphics and animations bring rescued animals’ stories to life. The design is clean, responsive, and easy to navigate—whether you’re on a laptop or a smartphone. Green-themed visuals and sustainable imagery echo Vantara’s eco-conscious values.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Species Encyclopaedia and Genetic Data Coming Soon

The site is just the beginning. In the coming months, Vantara will roll out its Encyclopaedia of Species. This new feature will offer deep dives into animals’ habitats, diets, care, and rescue efforts. It aims to become a go-to hub for wildlife knowledge.

Also in the pipeline is the expansion of the Resource Hub. It will soon include detailed species and subspecies data—right down to advanced DNA profiles. This project aligns with work from the Vantara Dhirubhai Ambani Wildlife Research Laboratory. It positions the site as a powerful tool for researchers and scientists worldwide.

Global Access to Conservation Careers and Volunteering

More than just a source of information, the website will connect passionate individuals to careers, volunteer roles, and collaboration opportunities in wildlife rescue and conservation.

From education to research and fieldwork, Vantara’s new platform bridges the gap between digital innovation and animal welfare.

Leading India’s Wildlife Comeback

Recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vantara is based in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The initiative has completed over 2,000 global rescue missions. It’s working on key projects like bringing cheetahs back to India, reviving Asiatic lions, and reintroducing captive-bred rhinos.

Vantara also played a vital role in reintroducing the extinct-in-the-wild Spix’s Macaw—further proof of its global conservation impact.

The new site brings that mission to life for the world to see.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Nippon and Motilal Oswal Boost Holdings in Paytm; Overall Institutional Stake Rises to 69%

Filed under

Anant Ambani Anant Ambani birthday 2025 Vantara animal rescue Vantara wildlife conservation

newsx

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana
newsx

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report
Vantara Goes Digital: New

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience
newsx

US Sanctions On Iran: Indian-Owned Vessels Detained In Latest Crackdown
newsx

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams
Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report

US Sanctions On Iran: Indian-Owned Vessels Detained In Latest Crackdown

US Sanctions On Iran: Indian-Owned Vessels Detained In Latest Crackdown

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody

Entertainment

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide