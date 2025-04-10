Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience

Vantara also played a vital role in reintroducing the extinct-in-the-wild Spix’s Macaw—further proof of its global conservation impact.

Vantara, one of the world’s top wildlife rescue and conservation organisations, has launched its brand-new website — vantara.in. The announcement came on the birthday of its founder and visionary philanthropist, Anant Mukesh Ambani.

The launch marks a major digital leap for Vantara. It brings immersive storytelling, stunning visuals, and intuitive design together to create a unique online experience rooted in wildlife conservation.

Not a Zoo, But a Rescue & Rehab Centre

The new website makes it clear: Vantara isn’t a zoo. It’s a world-class rescue and rehabilitation centre. A 360-degree visual tour lets visitors step inside the world of Vantara, giving them a real sense of its mission and scale.

Interactive motion graphics and animations bring rescued animals’ stories to life. The design is clean, responsive, and easy to navigate—whether you’re on a laptop or a smartphone. Green-themed visuals and sustainable imagery echo Vantara’s eco-conscious values.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Species Encyclopaedia and Genetic Data Coming Soon

The site is just the beginning. In the coming months, Vantara will roll out its Encyclopaedia of Species. This new feature will offer deep dives into animals’ habitats, diets, care, and rescue efforts. It aims to become a go-to hub for wildlife knowledge.

Also in the pipeline is the expansion of the Resource Hub. It will soon include detailed species and subspecies data—right down to advanced DNA profiles. This project aligns with work from the Vantara Dhirubhai Ambani Wildlife Research Laboratory. It positions the site as a powerful tool for researchers and scientists worldwide.

Global Access to Conservation Careers and Volunteering

More than just a source of information, the website will connect passionate individuals to careers, volunteer roles, and collaboration opportunities in wildlife rescue and conservation.

From education to research and fieldwork, Vantara’s new platform bridges the gap between digital innovation and animal welfare.

Leading India’s Wildlife Comeback

Recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vantara is based in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The initiative has completed over 2,000 global rescue missions. It’s working on key projects like bringing cheetahs back to India, reviving Asiatic lions, and reintroducing captive-bred rhinos.

Vantara also played a vital role in reintroducing the extinct-in-the-wild Spix’s Macaw—further proof of its global conservation impact.

The new site brings that mission to life for the world to see.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Nippon and Motilal Oswal Boost Holdings in Paytm; Overall Institutional Stake Rises to 69%