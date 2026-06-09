Vasu Foundation Commits to Planting 1.08 Lakh Trees by 2035 After Completing Mission 10,008

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 8: Having successfully completed Mission 10,008 with the plantation of 10,008 trees across Vadodara and surrounding regions, Vasu Foundation, the CSR arm of Vasu Healthcare, has announced an ambitious decade-long commitment to plant 1,08,000 trees by 2035.

Mission 10,008 mobilized communities, while a dedicated 25-member Vasu Dhar Green Force led a year-long execution and community engagement

In recognition of their year-long commitment towards environmental stewardship, each member of the Vasu Dhar team was honored with a commemorative silver coin during the completion ceremony

Environmental Vision

Long-Term Sustainability Goal: 1.08 lakh trees by 2035

Total Trees Planted: 10,008

Campaign Duration:2025 – 2035

Locations Covered: Schools & Educational Institutions, Old Age Homes, Police Stations, Air Force Station, GIDC Makarpura & Savli, Residential Societies, Community Spaces

Tree Species: Neem, Gulmohar, Champa, and Asopalav

Community Stakeholders Engaged: Students, senior citizens, industrial workers, defence personnel, civic authorities, and residents

A team of 25 dedicated persons named ‘Vasu Dhar’ is driving this mission

The announcement marks the culmination of a year-long environmental movement that brought together schools, educational institutions, senior citizens, police personnel, industrial communities, residential societies, and defence establishments under a shared mission of sustainability.

At a time when urban green cover, climate resilience, and community participation are becoming critical components of environmental sustainability, Mission 10,008 offers a replicable model of citizen-led environmental action.

What began as an ambitious commitment on World Environment Day 2025 has today evolved into a community-led environmental movement spanning schools, old-age homes, police stations, industrial estates, residential communities, and even an Air Force Station.

Vasu Foundation, the CSR arm of Vasu Healthcare, has completed Mission 10,008 — a year-long plantation initiative that culminated in the planting of 10,008 trees across Vadodara and surrounding regions.

More than a tree plantation drive, the initiative sought to foster environmental responsibility and community participation, bringing together citizens from diverse walks of life under a shared mission of creating greener and healthier spaces.

Launched on June 5, 2025, Mission 10,008 was built on a simple belief – sustainable environmental change can only be achieved when communities become active stakeholders in conservation efforts.

Over the course of one year, the campaign mobilized educational institutions, senior citizens, industrial workers, police personnel, defense establishments, and residents to collectively contribute towards a greener future.

A distinctive feature of the initiative was the creation of ‘Vasu Dhar’, a dedicated 25-member environmental stewardship team within Vasu Healthcare.

The team played a pivotal role in planning, coordinating, and executing plantation activities throughout the year while engaging community stakeholders across locations.

In recognition of their commitment and contribution, each Vasu Dhar team member was honored with a commemorative silver coin, symbolizing the organization’s appreciation for their role in transforming Mission 10,008 into a community movement.

The campaign was undertaken under the vision of ‘Green Vadodara, Clean Vadodara’ and carried the message ‘Committed to Mission 10,008, creating a greener tomorrow for generations to come’.

The initiative focused on environmentally beneficial and regionally suitable species such as Neem, Gulmohar, Champa, and Asopalav, contributing to greener urban spaces, improved air quality and enhanced biodiversity.

Commenting on the milestone, Hardik Ukani, Managing Director, Vasu Healthcare, said:

“Mission 10,008 was never about achieving a numerical target. It was about creating a culture of environmental responsibility within communities. Every tree planted represents the participation of individuals, institutions, and local stakeholders who chose to become part of a larger movement towards sustainability. The completion of this mission is not the end of our journey; it marks the beginning of a broader commitment towards environmental stewardship.”

Mr. Ukani also expressed his gratitude to all partner institutions, volunteers, employees, local authorities, and citizens whose support and participation played a key role in the successful completion of the initiative.

About Vasu Healthcare

Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, Vasu Healthcare is a leading Ayurvedic and herbal healthcare company with more than four decades of expertise.

Through scientifically validated Ayurvedic solutions and responsible corporate citizenship, the company continues to promote health, wellness, and sustainable development across India and international markets.

Founded in 1980, Vasu Healthcare is among India’s leading Ayurvedic and herbal healthcare companies and ranks among the prominent players in the Ayurveda prescription market.

The company manufactures and markets a wide range of Ayurvedic formulations, herbal cosmetics, personal care products, and nutritional supplements.

With a portfolio of more than 200 specialized products and a presence in over 50 countries, Vasu Healthcare continues to expand its global footprint while remaining committed to quality and innovation.

The company operates world-class manufacturing facilities in Vadodara, including its recently inaugurated WHO-standard Ayurvedic manufacturing facility spread across more than 2,00,000 sq. ft.